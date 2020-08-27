Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Communication Protocol, Applications and Region

Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.70 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The intelligent flow meters are used to quantify liquid and gas fluid movements. These flow meters are positioned to gather information from the areas of interest. They are designed to ensure easy deployment, increased flexibility, and embedded intelligence for cooperatively delivering value-added services.

The demand of intelligent flow meter is growing for oil & gas application in order to calibrate the fluids accurately and precisely that in turn is helping the market of intelligent flow meters to grow. Moreover, the increasing demand of intelligent flow meter in chemical & wastewater industries is also supporting the market of intelligent flow meters. However, the high initial cost of intelligent flow meter is one of the major restrain factors for the market growth.The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

The multiphase segment is expected to register a major revenue XX% share in the intelligent flow meter market globally. This is owing to their ability to measure oil and water concurrently the other flow meters can size only one liquid at a time. The multiphase flow meters support to understand the quantity of liquid extracted from the well previously the separation process of the liquid. These flow meters are majorly used in the oil & gas and chemical uses which are the largest application for the intelligent flow meter market.

The water & wastewater segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period, because of the increasing awareness regarding the hygiene and energy conservation by accurate measurement of water. Increasing demand from shale gas exploration activities is also likely to boost the market growth. Moreover, public wastewater management involves a proportion of biological treatment is a major phase used for the management of bio waste.

North America accounted for the largest XX % intelligent flow meters market share during the forecast period. The automotive hypervisor market in North America is highly competitive, as countries such as the US and Canada are focused on R&D and innovation. These countries are early adopters of technologies in various verticals. The US and Canada are also the top countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and developed.

The Asia-Pacific is the second-largest region is the consumer of composites across the globe. The Asia Pacific is the largest market for intelligent flow meters due to rapid industrialization and increase in oil and gas demands followed by Middle East and Africa being the second largest region in the consumption of intelligent flow meter.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market.

Scope of the Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market

Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market, By Type

• Coriolis

• Magnetic

• Ultrasonic

• Multiphase

• Vortex

• Variable area

• Differential pressure

• Thermal

• Turbine

Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market, By Communication Protocol

• PROFIBUS

• Modbus

• HART

• Others

Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market, By Applications

• Chemical

• Power generation

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

• Pulp & Paper

• Pharmaceuticals

• Water & wastewater

• Others

Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Yokogawa Electric

• Emerson Electric

• Endress+Hauser

• General Electric

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Krohne Messtechnik

• Brooks Instruments

• Azbil Corporation

• Sierra Instruments Inc

• Nidec Corporation

