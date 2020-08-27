Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product, Capacity, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Hybrid control alternators are known to provide better efficiency and developments over conventional alternators. These alternators use solid-state DC converter technology. Hybrid power alternators enhance fuel economy and decreases exhaust emissions. These alternators save fuel and the exhaust emissions associated with it. Hybrid alternators produce stable DC control at several temperatures. It gives full capacity to basically outperform the reliability and performance of alternators. Moreover, hybrid alternators give more power than conventional OEM alternators. It wipes out the lost or reduced power experienced by conventional alternators when the internal temperature increases. The built-in voltage regulator provides constant voltage irrespective of speed and temperature.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to product, the market has been segmented into marine alternator and marine motor. As compared to alternator, the motor segment is anticipated to hold major share in the overall marine alternator and motor market. In alternators, diesel generators account for the major share and it will remain to hold a dominant position, while in the motor segment, pumps dominate the market because of wide application over the deck and under the deck.

The report comprises competition landscape which shelters competition matrix, and market share analysis of major players in global marine alternators & motors market based on their 2018 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their abilities and potential to grow. Factors together with market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and contains several recent developments carried out by leading players of marine alternators & motors market.

Globally, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region throughout the forecast period because of the increasing marine tourism and water sports. Manufacturers are keen on entering the Asia Pacific region so as to grab significant market share during the forecast period. As well, Asia Pacific dominated the overall marine alternator and motor market because of the export from Asian countries to the Middle East and North America region. As compared to other regions, Middle East & Africa and South America are anticipated to have a slower growth rate in the market during the forecast period.

This report on global marine alternators & motors market delivers analysis for the period 2018–2026, in which 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been comprised as historical information. The report provides market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends projected to impact the growth of marine alternators & motors market during the said period. The study offers complete analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Units) across different geographies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global marine alternators and motors market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global marine alternators and motors market.

Scope of Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market

Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market, By Product

• Alternators

o Shaft Generator

o Diesel Generator

o Emergency Generator

• Motors

o Pumps

o Deck Cranes

o Thrusters

o Winched

o Compressors

o Others

Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market, By Capacity

• Alternators

o Up to 410 kVA

o 411 to 1000 kVA

o 1001 to 3900 kVA

o More than 3900 kVA

• Motors

o Below 11 KW

o 11 to 110 KW

o 110 to 600 KW

o 600 to 1500 KW

o Above 1500 KW

Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market, By Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales

• Distributors

Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Marine Alternators and Motors Market

• ABB

• Danfoss A/S

• Felm S.r.l

• Hoyer Motors

• Lynch Motor

• Nidec Corporation

• Siemens

• VEM Group

• WEG Industries

• American Power Systems, Inc.

• BBB Industries

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Mecc Alte

• Mitsubishi

• Prestolite Elect

• Soga S.p.A

