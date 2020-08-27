Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Application, and Region

Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Factors that drive global mechanized irrigation systems market are higher returns on investment in comparison to alternatives, efficiency in usage of water resources, particularly in the drought-prone areas, rising government support in the developing economies, and outreach of new technologies in the emerging nations. Apart from this, high initial investment and reliable requirement of maintenance are two important restraints faced by global mechanized irrigation systems market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to the application, the report categorizes the global mechanized irrigation systems market into the land application of wastes, agricultural crops, lawns and gardens, and nursery crops. In 2015, agricultural crops category accounted for around XX % of the demand, gaining traction from rising food demand and augmented focus by developed and developing economies to a minimum usage of water.

Geographically, North America is expected to boost the demand for mechanized irrigation system throughout forecast period. While in United States, around 470,000 acres of farmland was unirrigated because of surface and groundwater shortages, climatic changes, and drought condition.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold substantial market share in global mechanized irrigation systems market on account of government initiatives and increasing adoption of drip and sprinkler irrigation by small and large farmers.

The report delivers deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. Additionally, this report delivers insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Also, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2026. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand throughout the forecast period. In addition, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings perception into the market share of the leading players.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global mechanized irrigation systems market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global mechanized irrigation systems market.

Scope of Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market

Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market, By Type

• Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

• Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market, By Application

• Land Application of Wastes

• Nursery Crops

• Agricultural Crops

• Lawns & Gardens

Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market

• Driptech India Pvt. Ltd.

• EPC Industries Limited

• HUNTER INDUSTRIES

• Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

• Lindsay Corporation

• Nelson Irrigation Corporation

• Netafim Limited

• Premier Irrigation Adritec

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

• Rivulis Irrigation

• The Toro Company

• T-L Irrigation

• Valmont Industries

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mechanized Irrigation Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mechanized-irrigation-systems-market/32709/

