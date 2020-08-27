Global OTA Transmission Platform Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Region

Global OTA Transmission Platform Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The global Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform report provides an analysis of industry trends in each of the segments from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. The global OTA transmission platform market report delivers an in-depth and accurate analysis of the market. It also highlights several drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to impact market growth during the forecast period.

In the global OTA transmission platform, the rising requirement of the over-the-air TV market is projected to grow at XX% CAGR in the forecast period. This transmission platform deals with free TV through a digital antenna. More channels are available for allowed and in better HD quality due to the shift to digital broadcasting. A significant number of houses are receiving their television through over- the- air antenna.

Based on the type segment, the platform segment is dominated in the market. The platform is sub-segmented into television, stream devices, and mobile. Depending upon the end-user, the market is categorized into commercial and individual. The Commercial is subdivided into information technology (IT), media and healthcare.

In the broadcasting industry, over-the-air (OTA) is a category of wireless transmission platform. It is primarily used in radio and television platforms for broadcasting the channels wirelessly. The broadcasting industry is also moving its channel platform by implementing transmission platforms. The primary technology used in the over-the-air transmission platform is ATSC 3.0, a forecast period. This platform is projected to transform the delivery platform of audio, video and many other services soon.

North America comprises developed countries, like the US and Canada. These countries have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities. The OTA Transmission Platform market in North America is highly competitive, as countries such as the US and Canada are focused on R&D and innovation. These countries are early adopters of technologies in various verticals. The US and Canada are also the top countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and developed. The US is expected to have the highest market share among all the countries in the market during the forecast period. It is a technologically advanced country with strong regulations for various verticals.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global OTA Transmission Platform Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global OTA Transmission Platform Market.

Scope of the Global OTA Transmission Platform Market

Global OTA Transmission Platform Market, By Type

Platform

Services

Consulting

Installation

Support/Maintenance

Global OTA Transmission Platform Market, By Application

Radio

Television Platforms

Global OTA Transmission Platform Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Kay players operating in the Global OTA Transmission Platform Market

Harmonic

LG Electronics Inc.

SK Telecom Co.

TiVo Corporation

Channel Master

AirTV L.L.C

GatesAir Inc.

Tablo TV

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Gemalto NV

One Media 3.0

Pearl TV

SES S.A.

Encompass

LiveU

Powercast Corporation.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: OTA Transmission Platform Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America OTA Transmission Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe OTA Transmission Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific OTA Transmission Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America OTA Transmission Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue OTA Transmission Platform by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

