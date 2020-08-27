Global Terminal Automation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Offering, Project Type, Verticals and Region

Global Terminal Automation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Growing demand for environmentally cleaner fuel effects in the increased implementation of natural gas, and drives the market growth. With the recent inclinations of the government bodies for environmental concerns and the shift to efficiently optimizing non-renewable resources have amplified the terminal automation market. Moreover, increasing labor cost and enhanced operational efficacy is further fueling terminal automation growth across the world.

However, delays due to high dependence on political stability and threat of cybercrime at terminal operation area are key restraints for terminal automation market globally.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

The software segment held a dominate XX% market share in 2018. The software is a relatively higher share in the overall international terminal automation market value as compared to that of service segments in the estimated period.

The oil and gas segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The oil and gas segment structures are integrated resolutions that help informal monitoring and control of various product handling operations, from receipt of product distribution. These structures contain a set of integrated tools that enable access to real-time data, thus ensuring the safety and efficient management of usual terminal operations owing to the presence of a large number of terminals and growing automation of such terminals globally.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth of the terminal automation market during the forecast period owing to its industrial and technological advancement. The Asia-Pacific is the second-largest region is the consumer of composites across the globe. The APAC region is expected to command the maximum business segment for terminal automation during the forecast period. The factors such as increased demand from the manufacturing sector, such as the cement and chemicals permitted to enhance operational efficiency, reduce operational costs, and maintain worker protection will result in strong business growth.

Key players in terminal automation market are a focus on strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new product launches, new solution launches, and developments to increase their revenue. In 2014, ABB (Switzerland) hired a contract with China Petrochemical Corporation (China) to offer a complete established of automation resolutions and business services to Phase I of the China Petrochemical Corporation’s (China) Shale Gas Development in Jiaoshiba over the next 3 years.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Terminal Automation Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Terminal Automation Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Terminal Automation Market.

Scope of the Global Terminal Automation Market

Global Terminal Automation Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Terminal Automation Market, By Project Type

• Brownfield projects

• Greenfield projects

Global Terminal Automation Market, By Verticals

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Others

Global Terminal Automation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Terminal Automation Market

• Schneider Electric

• ABB

• Emerson

• Implico Group

• Siemens

• TechnipFMC

• Honeywell

• Rockwell

• General Electric

• Yokogawa Electric

• Cimation

• FMC Technology

• Endress+Hauser

• Invensys

