Global Automotive Tailgate Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Vehicle Type, Material, Sales Channel, and Region

Global Automotive Tailgate Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 14.40 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Automotive Tailgate Market Drivers and Restrains:

Automotive tailgate are doors, which are designed to enable upwards and downward direction. Automotive tailgate are made of metal, plastic, and other polymer material and are usually installed in passenger and commercial vehicle. There are different type of tailgates designs, such as hydraulic, power and manual. However, there is demand for tailgates automotive, thanks to decrease in the prices of car loans, simple access to finance with customized financial schemes offered by banks and car dealers, coupled with rise in per capital income of consumers.

Companies such as the Plastic Ominum and the Magna International supply composite tailgates material for major car manufacturing companies like Citroen C4, Range Rover and Peugeot. Additionally, the carbon-based composite reduces the general weight of the tailgate, and therefore the demand for automotive plastic tailgates will increase over the forecast period.

The power operated tailgate is the combination of sensors and mechatronics component to help in opening and closing of the doors, which leads to higher maintenance and replacement cost of the power operated tailgate. Manual tailgate requires human involvement and supervision for opening and closing. These factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the automotive tailgate are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Automotive Tailgate Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on sales channel, the global automotive tailgate market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. OEMs segment are expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Development of the OEM segment is primarily attributed to the incorporation of the automotive tailgate as a primary component by major car manufacturers, which offers superior product quality as compared to aftermarket tailgate, which is expensive. Additionally, increasing improvements in materials have led to rare replacements of the automotive tailgate during its entire life cycle.

Based on type, the automotive tailgate market has been segmented into hydraulic operated tailgate, power operated tailgate, and manual operated tailgate. The power operated tailgate segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is majorly used due to a rise in the demand for high performance, efficient, and advanced products and technology, which has encouraged automakers and OEMs to develop power operated tailgates that do not require human intervention of locking and unlocking the tailgate.

Global Automotive Tailgate Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the automotive tailgate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for leading share of the market in 2018 owing to surge in vehicle production in China, India, and Japan. Moreover, countries with high vehicle production around the world are from Asia Pacific, which is attributed to the higher share held by the region in the global automotive tailgate market. Asia pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in tailgate market during the forecast. Furthermore, Entry of premium auto manufacturers in the region is also likely to drive the automotive tailgate market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global automotive tailgate market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global automotive tailgate market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global automotive tailgate market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Automotive tailgate market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Tailgate Market:

Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Type:

• Hydraulic Operated

• Power Operated

• Manual Operated

Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Material:

• Metal

• Plastic

• polymer

Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Sales Channel:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Automotive Tailgate Market, Major Players:

• Robert Bosch

• Magna International

• Faurecia

• Plastic Omnium

• SEOYON E-HWA Automotive Slovakia

• Woodbine Manufacturing

• Go Industries

• Gordon Auto Body Parts

• Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Rockland Manufacturing Company

• OMRON Corporation

• Mitsuba Corp.

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Denso Corporation

• Zhejiang Yuanchi Holding Group Co.,Ltd.

• Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Tailgate Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Tailgate Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Tailgate Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Tailgate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Tailgate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Tailgate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Tailgate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Tailgate by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Tailgate Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Tailgate Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Tailgate Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

