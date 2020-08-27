Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Material, Building Height, Module Type, and Region.

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.89% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market Overview:

Investment in the construction area has been dynamically rising for some years. According to MMR Forecast, the growth is anticipated to endure in 2020 & 2021. European construction growth is broad-based & happens in all main areas: residential, non-residential & civil engineering. The construction market is at a substantial moment. However, this awareness relays not only to the dynamic & constant development of the industry’s input but also to numerous problems which construction is presently facing. There are numerous aspects determining the current condition. The UK’s construction industry faces inevitable failure if old difficulties are addressed. Numerous serious symptoms of failure, mainly the labor shortage, low certainty in the segment, its lack of innovation & collaboration, & its non-existent R&D culture. These signs are common to many states in the European Union & North America. High levels of price rise, driven by labour shortages, have produced many delays as costs have risen excessively.

This present situation impulses the construction industry into a modern method of building & has a straight influence on the improved demand for modular construction. There are numerous advantages of modular construction. However, in the popular of cases, one of the key motives for using modular technology is to speed up the supply time which, related to traditional on-site construction, can create buildings in a much smaller time frame. The schedule reduction is the major motivation that this method of construction confirms. It is also one of the largest rights that the industry has & the main drive behind why permanent modular construction is used in the plans. As proof of the moving approach, it is worth saying that numerous of the civic tenders in Germany require the modular construction method rather than the traditional. This is a completely big chance for the modular industry market to grow. At the same time, this task carries the main risk, when time is the key objective. The design & build process characteristic of the modular construction industry often limits the role of the architect & architectural design.

As one of the main segments globally, a profound move in construction can have a major influence. New modular plans have already established a concrete track record of hurrying plan timelines by 20 to 50 %. The approach also has the potential to return major cost savings, although that is still more the exception than the norm today. Key real estate players that are ready to make the move & improve for scale will be able to understand more than 20 % in construction cost savings, mainly as everyone involved moves up the learning curve. Under moderate norms of saturation, the market value for modular in new real-estate construction alone could reach $130 Bn in Europe & the United States by 2030.

2020 Modular Construction Industry Trends:

• Efficiency-Improving Technology

• Drones in Construction

• Construction Management Software

• Green Construction

• Better Safety Equipment

Competitive Landscape:

Sample Table:

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market, By Module Type, 2019 – 2027 (USD Million)

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Building Height, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market, By Material:

• Concrete

• Steel

• Plastic

• Wood

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market, By Module Type:

• Bathroom Pods

• Kitchenette

• Residential

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market, By Building Height:

• Up to 70 meters

• 70-100 meters

• 100-170 meters

• Above 170 meters

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market, By Country

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Europe Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market, Key players

• WIGO GROUP

• DOMINO HOMES

• Q-HAUS

• ADRIA

• KOTO

• GO MODULAR

• MODULEK

