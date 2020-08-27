Light Towers Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Market type, Light type, Fuel type, End-user, and by Region.

Light Tower Market is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 4.90% from 2019-2027. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Light Towers Market.

A light tower is a segment of mobile devices consolidated with one or more excessive power electric light. Nearly in most cases, the lights continue connected to the mast, which is additionally connected to a trailer and integrates an electric generator that is fixed to function the lamps.

Market Overview

In current times, battery electrically powered lamps, hydrogen fuel lamps, and solar-powered lamps are utilized as a replacement for metal halide lamps. The mast of the light tower can be rooted, adaptable, or expandable. If the mast is adaptable, it can be rooted up to the inclination height for a particular implementation or place. Some of the producers give expandable masts which are manufactured of synthetic fabric cloth that can be increased by blowing air. Light Towers are very helpful in the construction of roads and various other applications, mostly where fuel economy and flexibility are commanding. The light towers find its basic importance in various areas including mining, Oil and Gas, Entertainment etc. Light towers are also utilized in various disasters and saving operation because of their easy movable and portability attributes. In the current situation, light towers are furnished with solar panels with a fuel alternator as a support option.

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Light Towers Market

The ever-rising demand for energy has increased functions in the oil and gas industry and the mining production. This is one of the important operators for the light towers market. Functions in these two industries are frequently too distant and they require a high chance. The oil and gas and mining areas, being aside from the major power grid, generate power provincially by utilizing intensive generators. The requirement for light towers in these functions is important for illustrating in any required location onsite for any particular function. Increasing Infrastructure framework activities like highway construction, bridge construction, railway line construction, and different projects is another operator for the light towers market. Emergency and saving actions are an important job for the military, police, and firefighters. This function frequently requires functioning at night in rural areas. Expandable light towers may distribute emergency and saving forces due to these light towers are easy to transfer and function. Though light towers are beneficial in unreachable locations for lighting, the growth of the market is not without its inhibition that includes requirement of maintenance battery issues, inadequate supply network, and others.

Renewal in outdoor construction encouraging adoption

Lighting needed for outdoor construction sites is dominating to increased acquiring of light towers, which authorizes the workers to perform their task until late night in a trouble-free manner. Safety continues to be the major factor involving acquiring of light towers around building sites to smooth significant lighting.

Light Tower Market Distribution Chain Assessment

With the inclination of secured light towers continues to be unchanged, the distribution of portable lights towers is on constant growth around multiple construction sites.

Market Segmentation

Light Towers Market is divided on the basis of Market type (Sales and rental), by light type (Metal halide and LED), by fuel type (Diesel, Solar/Hybrid, and Direct power), by End User (Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction, and events and Sports), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The Construction segment is expected to be the dominant sub-segment in the end-user segment because light towers are usually employed for outdoor rural areas or locations that are not easy to associate with the main power grid which makes them an important source of lighting, during construction operations. The positive point of view of the construction industry increases the need for light towers. The rising urbanization and developing population base in the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries have increased the construction operations. Foreign direct investment (FDI) collected construction development areas like township, housing, construction growth project, and built-up infrastructure. India has a demand for expenditure worth Rs 50 trillion (US$777.73 Bn) in infrastructure framework by 2022 to have a renewable growth in the nation.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Light Towers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The North America is estimated to be the dominant region in the Light Towers Market. Because of the chief exporters of fossil fuels, due to rising shale oil investigation and drilling operations in the zone. These projects need light towers for daily functions. The Middle East and Africa are known for its business in the oil industry. The region is probably to become a captivating market for light towers in the forthcoming years. The light towers market in Europe is also to increase in the forthcoming year, due to moving towards sustainable energy in the zone. The Asia Pacific is home to some of the main petroleum depository in the world. Crude oil distribution pipeline construction plans for these refineries needed light towers. Furthermore, countries in the Asia Pacific like India, Australia, and China are growing their extracting areas. The rising mining business is another development chance for the light towers market in the area.

Key Development

Doosan Portable Power has increased its approved supplier network with the incorporation of a Las Vegas, Nevada, branch for coastline tools.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Light Towers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Light Towers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Light Towers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Fuel Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Light Towers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Light Towers Market

Light Towers Market, By Market type

• Sales

• Rental

Light Towers Market, By Light Type

• Metal Halide

• LED

Light Towers Market, By Fuel Type

• Diesel

• Solar/Hybrid

• Direct Power

Light Towers Market, By End User

• Oil and Gas

• Mining

• Construction

• Events and Sports

Light Towers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Light Towers Market, Key Players

• Generac Holding (U.S)

• Terex Corporation (U.S)

• Doosan Portable Power (U.S)

• Wacker Neuson (Germany)

• Atlas Copco (Sweden)

• United Rental (U.S)

• Aska Equipments Limited

• LTA Projects

• Progress Solar Solutions

• Olikara lighting Towers Pvt. Ltd.

• DMI Light Towers

• LIGHT BOY Co. Ltd.

