Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Application, and Region.

Market Definition

Atomic absorption spectroscopy is a technology or a method that is used to determine the concentration and presence of substances in a liquid sample. Atomic absorption spectrometers (AAS) are electronic instruments that are used to measure the concentration of an element in a sample.

Market Dynamics

Global atomic absorption spectrometer market has been seeing ample growth from the past few years owing to its growing use in various industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, environmental testing, chemical and petroleum production, metal analysis, and in the pharmaceuticals industry. The demand for the atomic absorption spectrometer is expected to be driven by factors such as increased adoption of AAS in the drug development and drug safety process and medical research, growing usage of x-ray fluorescence technology in medical research, and increased awareness about food safety. In addition, supportive and strict government regulations related to the drug development process and rising investments by the government in atomic absorption spectroscopy technology are anticipated to raise the demand of atomic absorption spectrometer across the world. A surge in the demand of highly sensitive, accurate, easy, and quick instruments to determine the concentrations of elements is further expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the ability to analyze only solutions, less sensitivity compared to graphite furnace and lack of technically skilled personnel, these factors are expected to restrict the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the pharmaceuticals & biotechnology segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of the atomic absorption spectrometer in the pharmaceuticals industry during the drug development process is attributed to the growth of the market. Atomic absorption spectrometers are used for impurity or contamination tests for trace metals and for analysis of a range of usually occurring elements in pharmaceuticals.

The pharmaceutical industry has seen growing significance from the past 10-15 years, as modern analytical instrumentation such as atomic absorption spectrometer has afforded analysts with the prospect to offer highly accurate, element-specific, and extremely useful information related to pharmaceutical products. According to the study, MMR expected that the global pharmaceutical market will be worth approximately US$ 1.6 trillion by the end of 2020. Escalating demand for medicines during COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for pharmaceutical products, which is further propelling the growth of market.

Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. A surge in the adoption of atomic absorption spectrometer in various industries for applications such as mineral, agriculture and medicine, exploration, biochemistry, food analysis, metallurgy, and environmental monitoring is attributed to the growth of market. The massive presence of leading atomic absorption spectrometer manufacturing companies across countries like the US and Canada is driving the growth of the market. The growing market for the pharmaceutical industry in the United State is further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market: Key Development

In April 2018, Analytik Jena has presented a new Atomic Absorption Spectrometer (AAS) at the analytica trade fair in Munich, which is pushing the boundaries of analytical routine applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market

Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market, By Technology

• X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy

• Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

• X-Ray Diffraction Spectroscopy

• Inductively Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy

• Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectroscopy

• Elemental Analyzers

• Others

Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market, By Application

• Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

• Geochemical/Mining

• Industrial Chemistry

• Environmental Testing

• Food & Beverage Testing

• Petrochemical

• Others (Academia, forensic laboratories, bio monitoring, agriculture, and nuclear energy)

Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Analytik Jena AG

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

• GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

• Agilent Technologies

• Rigaku Corporation

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Aurora Biomed

• PerkinElmer, Inc

• Bruker Corporation

North America

• lumex instruments

• Labtronics Inc

Europe

• Labexchange

• AR2i France

Asia Pacific

• Elico

• Lasany Interational

South America & MEA

• Anatech – Analytical Technology

