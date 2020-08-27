Grid Connected PV Systems Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2017: By Technology, Grid Type, End-Use, and by Region.

Grid Connected PV Systems Market to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 14.0 % from 2019-2027. The Report has analyzed the drivers, restraints and challenges facing the Grid Connected PV Systems Market.

Grid Connected PV Systems Market

A grid-connected photovoltaic power system is a solar PV system attached to a utility grid that creates electricity utilizing solar power. A grid attached PV system contains solar panels, a power controlling unit, grid interconnection devices, and one or numerous inverters. These arrangements can range from private enterprise rooftop systems and small residential units to huge utility-scale solar power energy stations.

Market Dynamics

The utility scale section considered for the highest capacity of implementation in various regions and is estimated to stay the major segment in the forthcoming year. Both business and residential zones are possible to display remarkable growth in implementations. The technological improvements established to encourage power creation from sustainable sources are estimated to provide various economic and eco-friendly benefits. Grid connected PV systems are usually implemented in inverters to provide integrated power solutions. These systems are perfect to be implemented in small solar power systems positioned in the populous region or for giving integrated solutions to an industrial network. Grid attached PV Systems are convenient and make sure high production at least expenditure. The rising interest in incorporating energy depository with large scale solar PV systems to authorize combination into a grid is the major factor operating the grid attached PV systems market. However, the entrance of market competitors is restricted in zones with a high entrance of sustainable energy sources. This, in turn, testing the grid durability.

Market Segmentation

The Grid connected PV systems market is segmented on the basis of by Technology (Thin film, Crystalline Silicon, and others), by Grid Type (Grid Connected, centralized, and decentralized), by End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Utility scale), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The grid connected PV systems are planned by the utilities and customers to function in concurrence with other DERs and the large-scale builds on some interests. The grid attached PV systems comprise of the two -way Inverter, PV panels, and battery function, Direct Current, and Alternating Current. The Bi directional connection or attributes presented into the structure allows the power created by the PV panels to distribute the charge directly attached to the AC bus function and post the surplus power to the grid. Whenever the power production of the PV system is more than the power needed by the customers. The Opposite happens whenever the power request is more than the production of the PV system. Some security characteristics are presented into the grid attached PV systems to stop the function from releasing the grid whenever the utility grid is low because of some faults or under preservation.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Grid connected PV system is divided into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to be the dominant region in the Grid connected PV systems market. The U.S grid connection PV systems market is expected to observe a remarkable demand development rate. The region is estimated to achieve 48% of the business share by 2023 and carry on with its influence in the forthcoming year. This can be assigned to pay for production rates for ESS that provide frequency rules and services and also by abandoning charges in business electricity charges during the high time. Besides, rising demand for workable capability as a result of the increasing amount of sustainable perception and law-making like Assembly Bill 2414 ESS acquisition targets are also estimated to operate the industry demand in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the U.K and Australia are also estimated to increase in residential energy depository in added capacity in the forthcoming years.

Key Developments

Panasonic Corporation and Kaneka Corporation are continuously working on innovating new technologies to enhance the market in various regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Grid Connected PV Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Grid Connected PV Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Grid Connected PV Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Voltage, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Grid Connected PV Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Grid Connected PV Systems Market

Grid connected PV Systems Market, By Technology

• Thin Film

• Crystalline Silicon

• Others (Organic Concentrator Photovoltaic’s)

Grid connected PV Systems Market, By Grid Type

• Grid Connected

• Off Grid

Grid connected PV Systems Market, By End Use

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Grid connected PV Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Grid connected PV Systems Market, Key Players

• Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd.

• Sun Power Corporation

• First Solar Inc.

• Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

• Canadian Solar Inc.

• Schott Solar Ag.

• Sharp Corporation

• Solar world Ag

• Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd.

• Trina solar Limited

• Kaneka Corporation

• Kayocera Corporation

• Panasonic corporation

• Renesola Co.Ltd

• BP Solar International

• Bloo Solar Inc.

• 1366 Technologies Inc.

• 3G Solar Photovoltaic’s Ltd.

