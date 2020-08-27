Global Wood Plastic Composites Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8 % during a forecast period.

Wood-plastic composites are manufactured by combining natural wood products like bamboo, pulp, bark etc. with thermoplastics or polymers.The wood-plastic composites market size is growing rapidly, thanks to applications like decking and railing. The main key drivers for wood plastic composites acceptance is the enhanced performance and appearance attributes over existing products like treated wood decking. Additionally, the wood plastic composites material industry is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of the fluctuations in the petrochemical prices and increased environmental concerns.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Despite the several superior features of wood-plastic-composite, there are also some of the characteristics, which can hinder the usage of WPC in the automotive interiors where the surface texture requirements are high. Additionally, the rise in demand for consistently metering and compelling the low bulk density wood fiber into the processing equipment, escaping thermal degradation of the wood fiber during processing, and eliminating moisture with resin dryers are some of the factors, which are expected to limit the growth in the global wood plastic composites market.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market Segmentation Overview:

The polypropylene segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for polypropylene is expected to increase during the forecast period because of its increased usage in niche applications like water-resistant coatings on furniture and high temperature controllable wooden units. It also offers excellent protection against moisture, vapors along with chemical resistance, which is expected to increase the demand for polypropylene.

Stringent regulations on the usage of chemicals in building materials for residential decking and the demand for ‘green’ building materials have to contribute an extensive acceptance of wood plastic composites material by builders and homeowners. The building and construction segment is expected to share US$ XX Mn share in the global wood plastic composites market. An increase in the infrastructural development activities in the emerging countries and demand for aesthetically appealing flooring and furniture solutions across the globe are expected to increase the demand for the global wood plastic composites market.

Additionally, the rise in the demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials for manufacturing components with its features like superior mechanical strength, weight reduction, and enhanced fuel efficiency characteristics are expected to boost the market growth in the global wood plastic composites market.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global wood plastic composites market. The dominant position in the market can be attributed to the rapid development of the construction and automotive industry and manufacturing industries across the globe. An increase in the demand from the emerging countries like South Korea, India, and China and the availability of the raw material for the production of the wood plastic composites are expected to propel the growth in the global market.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market Competitive Landscape:

Wood processing and plastic key players are focusing on the production of the wood plastic composite product due to the similar manufacturing technology and low-cost feature. An increase in the production of the musical instruments, which includes flutes, clarinets, and guitars and application scope of wood plastic composites for the various consumer goods products like toys, pencils, cups, lipsticks, and high-class packaging is expected to boost a positive impact on the wood plastic composites market growth.

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market Objective:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Wood Plastic Composites Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Wood Plastic Composites Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Wood Plastic Composites Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wood Plastic Composites Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Wood Plastic Composites Market

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market, By Type

• Polyethylene

• Polyvinylchloride

• Polypropylene

• Other

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market, By Application

• Building and Construction Products

• Automotive Components

• Industrial & Consumer Goods

• Others

Global Wood Plastic Composites Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wood Plastic Composites Market

• Tamko Building Products, Inc.

• Axion International, Inc.

• Beologic N.V.

• Certainteed

• Trex Company, Inc.

• The AZEK Company

• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

• Universal Forest Products, Inc.

• Fiberon, LLC

• Timbertech

• Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

• Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

• Polymera, Inc.

• Polyplank AB

