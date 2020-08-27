Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 22.77 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.



Thermoplastic elastomers are increasingly used in various end-use industries, owing to the properties offered by them like heat stability, smoothness, wear resistance, and scratch resistance. Automotive industry of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market across the globe. Environment-friendly nature of thermoplastic elastomers, along with improved performance is also expected to fuel the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market during the forecast period. Fluctuating prices of raw materials and technical difficulties involved in the development of low cost and economical thermoplastic elastomer products are the factors expected to restrain the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market.

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Styrenic block copolymers (SBC), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU), thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), copolyester ether elastomers (COPE) and polyether block amide elastomers (PEBA) are type segments of thermoplastic elastomer market. Styrenic block copolymers (SBC) type holds major share of the thermoplastic elastomer market. Styrenic block copolymers is largely used form of mixture and inexpensive type of thermoplastic elastomers available in the market.

Thermoplastic elastomers market based on application is segmented into automotive, footwear, building & construction, engineering, wires & cables, medical and others. Building and construction industry is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Automotive industry segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market is expected to grow at high CAGR due to the restrictions on the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), increasing utilization of copolyester ether elastomers (COPE) by the automotive industry and the presence of the key players of thermoplastic elastomers manufacturers, such as Asahi Kasei Corporation (China), Tosoh Corporation (Japan) in the region and Sinopec Group (China).

Scope of the Report:

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Type:

• Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)

• Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

• Thermoplastic Polyurethanes ( TPU)

• Copolyester Ether Elastomers (COPE)

• Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

• Polyether Block Amide Elastomers (PEBA)

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Application:

• Automotive

• Footwear

• Building & Construction

• Engineering

• Wires & Cables

• Medical

• Others

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market:

• Arkema SA (France)

• Covestro AG (Germany)

• Asahi Kasei Corporation (China)

• Kraton Corporation (U.S.)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

• PolyOne Corporation (U.S.)

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

• Sinopec Group (China)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Teknor Apex Company (U.S.)

• Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3432

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com