Global Paints and Coatings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Resin, By Technology, By End User and By Region.

Global Paints & Coatings market was valued US$168.80 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report on paints & coatings market is segmented by resin, by technology, by an end user and by region. Based on resin paints & coatings market is divided into acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, and polyester. Based on technology paints and coatings market is bifurcated into water-borne, solvent-borne, alkyds, and UV cured coatings. In terms of end-user industry into architectural, automotive, wood, protective coatings market, general industrial, transportation and packaging. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increase in activities of various areas like the construction industry, automotive, general industrial, marine, coil, wood, aerospace, rail, and packaging coatings is driving the growth of the paints & coatings market. The growth of paints & coatings market is mainly driven by developing countries which is being increased every year owing to the ever-increasing global population. Increase in disposable income and improved lifestyle is further fuelling the demand.

Paints & Coatings Market ,by Region

Acrylic resin dominated the paint & coatings market in 2017. Acrylic resin offers weatherproof, ideal for outdoor, last for decades, does not yellow when exposed to sunlight, even after years, excellent gloss properties, mechanical properties i.e. scratch resistant, makes the paint shinier. Trending fiber component for automobile resulted in the popularity of epoxy resin. Epoxy is predicted to grow at higher CAGR. Epoxies are known for their excellent adhesion, chemical and heat resistance, good-to-excellent mechanical properties and very good electrical insulating properties.

Waterborne coatings dominate the paint & coatings market and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast attributed to eco-friendly nature. Waterborne coatings are followed by solvent-borne coatings and powder coatings. Stringent regulation concerned with VOCs will hinder the market of solvent-borne coating in a forecast. Power coating will grow at a moderate rate owing to benefits offered such as zero VOC, easy rework of workpiece and powder reuse.

Escalating construction activities and renovation of infrastructure led by economical emerging countries in various region drive the market for an architectural segment. The architectural segment is dominating the paint and coatings market. Automobile segment is the second leading end-user segment. Lightweight vehicle manufacturing will augment the market in the forecast at high CAGR.

The Asia Pacific dominates the paints & coatings market. The growth of paints & coatings market in the Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the developing countries like China, India, and Japan. Europe is the second largest market of paint and coatings. North America reflects saturate market will register growth at the slow pace.

Key Players of the Paints & coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel NV, Sherwin Williams, RPM International, Nippon Paints , Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation, Kansai Paint Company, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, BASF Coatings GmbH, Axalta Coatings Systems, Berger Paints India Limited, Shalimar Paints Limited, Jotun A/S, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Masco Corporation, Jotun, Boero Yachtcoatings, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Hempel A/S, Kop-Coat Marine Group

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Paints & Coatings Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Paints & Coatings Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Paints & Coatings Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Paints & Coatings Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

