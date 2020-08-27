Global Tattoo Ink Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, End User and Region.

Global Tattoo Ink Market was valued at 491.67 MT in 2017, and is estimated to reach 777.56 MT by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during forecast.



Changing Lifestyle of people and rising trend of tattooing among young population as a fashion ascent drives the tattoo ink market. Tattooing has radically increased in popularity among both men and women. However, side effects of tattoos ink like skin infection, Allergic reactions restrains the market. Especially red, green, yellow and blue dyes cause allergic skin reactions thereby limiting the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Tattoo inks have different colors such as black & grey, and other colorful inks. Among all colors, black & grey tattoo inks are most wildly used. In 2017, global consumption of black & grey tattoo was about 309.42 MT, with CAGR of 5.39%. During all colorful tattoo inks, red color is most harmful. Tattoo risks including infection, removal problems, allergic reactions, granulomas and keloid formation constrains the Tattoo ink market.

Age group of 18-25 is dominating segment by end user in tattoo ink market. Young people are most likely to tattoo. Tattoos and piercings among teenagers are more popular. 38 % of young people ageing 18 to 25 have at least one tattoo. Age, education, and partner status all associated with being tattooed. Compared with aged 26–40 years, individual younger than the age of 20 and those aged 40 or older were less likely to have been tattooed.

Europe and America are two largest tattoo ink consumption regions. Comparing the analysis by country, Italy has the highest percent of tattooed people at 48%. Following Italy are Sweden and the US with 47% and 46%, respectively. Tattoos per person is near 3, but in the USA and Sweden it’s around 4. Half of tattooed Americans and Swedes have 4 or more tattoos. Greeks have the lowest median, at 2.5.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding tattoo ink market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, Purity portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in tattoo ink market.

Scope of the Global Tattoo Ink Market

Global Tattoo Ink Market, by Type:

• Black & Grey Tattoo Ink

• Color Tattoo Ink

Global Tattoo Ink Market, by End Users:

• Age Below 18

• Age 18-25

• Age 26-40

• Age Above 40

Global Tattoo Ink Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• Intenze Tattoo Ink

• Electric Ink

• Tommy’s Supplies

• Kuro Sumi

• Millennium Colors

• Eternal Tattoo Supply

• SkinCandy Tattoo Ink

• Alla Prima

• Dynamic Tattoo Inks

• Fantasia Tattoo Inks

• Panthera Black Tattoo Ink

• Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink

• Dragonhawk Tattoo

