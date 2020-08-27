Global Rice Husk Ash Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product, by Application, by Region

Global Rice Husk Ash Market was sized US$ 1.10 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Rice Husk Ash Market is segmented by product, by application and by region. In terms of product, Rice Husk Ash market is segmented into Nodule, Powder and Granule. Building & Construction, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber, Steel industry, Silica and others are application segment of Rice Husk Ash market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rice Husk Ash is a product obtained from burning rice husk or hull. Rice husk is an ideal source for electricity generation which is used in different industries. Rice husk is around 20% of the paddy and 25% of the husk is the ash obtained after burning rice husk.

Based on the temperature used for energy generation, nodules and granules of RHA is obtained. Nodules and granules of RHA is further processed to form powder form of RHA. Nodule form of RHA occupies the major market share with more than 40% share globally, followed by granules and powder. Powder form of RHA is the most expensive one.

In terms of application, the silica segment of the global rice husk ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. There is a substantial demand for RHA from silica producers due to RHA’s high silica content. Use of RHA in building & construction industry dominates the market with more than 40% in terms of applications.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region of the global rice husk ash market during the period. China and India dominate the Asia-Pacific RHA market in terms of consumption, wherein building & construction and steel industry are the largest application segments. In India, the growing population, infrastructure development, and the increased Steel industry activities have been driving the construction industry over the years, which influenced the RHA consumption.

Usher Agro Ltd, Wadham Energy Limited Partnership, Agrilectric Power, Agrisil Holding., Yihai Kerry Investments Co Ltd, Refratechnik Italia S.r.L and Jasoriya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd, Guru Metachem Pvt Ltd., Astrra Chemicals, KGR Agro Fusion (P) Ltd., Kothari Bio Fuels, B.D. Agrotech Pvt Ltd, KRBL Limited, and J.M. Biotech Pvt Ltd, Viet Delta Corp, Agrilectric Power Company, Shreenidhi Bio Agric Extracts, A.Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill, N K Enterprises, Shree Swastika Rice Mill, Raj Rajeshwari Enterprise, Narender Enterprises, Sree Sellandiamman Rice Mill, Ganapathi Metafluxs are key players included in the rice husk ash market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Rice Husk Ash Market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Rice Husk Ash Market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Rice Husk Ash Market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rice Husk Ash Market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Rice Husk Ash Market:

Global Rice Husk Ash Market, by Product

• Nodule

• Powder

• Granule

Global Rice Husk Ash Market, by Application

• Building & Construction

• Ceramics & Refractory

• Rubber

• Steel industry

• Silica

• Others

Global Rice Husk Ash Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

