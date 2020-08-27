Global Asphalt Additives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Asphalt Additives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Asphalt additives are the specialty chemicals , which are added to impart additional benefits like reduction in stripping, raveling, cracking, costs, and deformations. They are specially added during construction of roads, sidewalks, airports, and parking lots.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing demand for asphalt additives from the construction industry, rapid urbanization and rising acceptance of new manufacturing standards are expected to drive the global asphalt additives industry across the globe. Additionally, a rise in demand for asphalt additives from the emerging economies and increasing awareness about energy conservation and sustainable infrastructure provide is expected to propel the growth in the global asphalt additives market. On the other hand, lack of awareness to consumers and shift in the regulatory environment are projected to limit the market growth.

Emulsifiers aid to improve the quality of asphalt emulsions by protecting asphalt particles in suspension.

Emulsifiers are useful in monitoring the setting properties of emulsions, enhancing wetting and adhesion of acidic silicate chips, and offering heat stability and enhanced adhesion characteristics after the setting of the emulsions. These factors are expected to increase the demand for emulsifiers. It is extensively used in road reconstruction activities.

Polymers are offered various advantages like rutting resistance, reduced thermal cracking, enhanced moisture damage, and stripping resistance, which is expected to increase demand for it. They have found significance in numerous applications such as waterproofing and pavements. Increasing the need to enhance the load bearing capacity of pavements during the forecast year is expected to increase demand for polymer-based additives and modifiers, resulting in boost the market growth. The growing importance of polymerized asphalt cement in delivering strength, durability, finishing, and workability to the final roadblock is projected to provide growth opportunities in the global asphalt additives market.

The warm mix segment is projected to grow at the XX % rate in the global asphalt additives market. The warm mix technology is extensively used to lower the temperature at which, the asphalt is mixed and placed on the road. This technology sinks fuel consumption and emissions linked to greenhouse gases. The warm mix technology can be preferred for an extensive paving season as temperature drop during the transportation is not a concern. These properties are estimated to increase the demand for warm mix technology.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global asphalt additives market during the forecast period. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presencce of the strong industrial base in the construction sector and rapid urbanization. Growth of roads and infrastructure is one of the major factors contributing to the asphalt additives market. Government initiative in the road construction projects is one of the key drivers in the asphalt additives market in the region. The Government of India is expected to promote and create international awareness of goods manufactured in India. This mainly accredited to various government initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the country India. The increase in government projects for road construction in developing countries is projected to be a positive key driver for the asphalt additives market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global asphalt additives market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global asphalt additives market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Asphalt Additives Market

Global Asphalt Additives Market, By Type

• Polymerized Asphalt Cement

• Novophalt

• Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters

• Emulsifiers

• Multigrade Asphalt Cement

• Polyester Modifier

• Chemical Modifiers

• Others

Global Asphalt Additives Market, By Technology

• Hot Mix

• Cold Mix

• Warm Mix

Global Asphalt Additives Market, By Application

• Road Construction and Paving

• Airport Runway

• Parking Lots

• Roofing

• Others

Global Asphalt Additives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Akzonobel NV

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Arkema SA

• Arrmaz

• Huntsman Corporation

• Sasol Limited

• Ingevity Corporation

• Berkshire Engineering Supplies

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Engineered Additive Llc

• Evonik Industries

• Kraton Corporation

• Kao Corporation

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Jiangsu Jinyang

• MeadWestvaco Corporation

• Tri-Chem Industries

