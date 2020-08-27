Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Resin Type, Carbon based solutions, Application, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market was valued US$ 57.2 Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.7%, to reach US$ 75.4 Bn during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition:

Plastics widely uses material worldwide and offers better strength in comparison to traditional material such as ceramics, metals etc. Modifying plastics to enhance their thermal conductivity is a flourishing area of opportunity for many sectors. Thermally Conductive plastics are alternatives to Metals and aluminium with 10 to 50 times higher conductivity. Thermal conductivity of aluminium alloys extrusion-grade is nearly 150 W/mK. The global Thermally Conductive plastics market was valued US$ X.XX Bn and is expected to reach X.X Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.XX% during a forecast period.

The report has covered profit margin and revenue analysis of the key players by rgeion. It also gives brief insights about the value-added and value chain analysis at each stage until the product is reached to end-user. As per our study analyst, technology Advancement & raw material prices are going to be a challenge for the key manufacturer in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Thermally Conductive plastics Market and key player’s analysis in terms of revenue from various segments. It gives detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for companies and stakeholders in the industry.

TCPs are lightweight, compatible, customize, and easy to handle than other substitute materials such as metals and ceramics and have higher thermal stability, more resistance to abrasions and impact strength. Apart from thermal performance, TCPs also helps in meeting design objectives and offer variation in design for moulding and parts consolidation. Moreover, growing application in various end-use industries TCP is more preferred over metals and ceramic material due to its versatility. For example, if a heated propagator is needed on the computer and the space reachable is very less, moldable insertion TCP may perhaps be a perfect option, as these can be moulded easily as per the design and space available.

LED lights are a suitable alternative to conventional lighting TCP helps in prolonging lifespan by improving the thermal performance and enable savings energy to the extent of 30% to 80%, thereby provides Opportunities for Thriving LED market in developing nations.

However, high-cost unavailability of skilled expertise difficulties in the production of TCP is restraining the growth of the global Thermally Conductive plastics market.

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Thermally Conductive plastics Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share at the macro as well as micro levels.

By end-use industry, Electrical & electronics industry is expected to be fastest growing

Based on the end-use industry, Electrical & Electronics is estimated as a dominant market with a market share of 42.1 % & is forecasted to reach US$ 84.4 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The burgeoning trends for smart appliances & electrically insulative plastics for mounting devices, cooling parts, heat sinks, connectors, enclosures, and cooling systems of these devices have to raise tremendously propelling the Market. Also, Growing preference for lower cost and light-weight products are stimulating the growth for the market. The Asian Pacific region accounted for a demand share of XX.6% in 2019 and is expected to reach as much as 36.4% by the end of 2027.

Automotive is also anticipated as the fastest-growing industry in the market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by Growing adoption for TCPs as metal replacements for high performance and compact design lightweight automobiles with reducing the overall costs.

By resin type, polyamide is estimated as the largest for thermally conductive plastics

The major factor attributing to the growth is growing prevalence as an alternative to metals due to its excellent characteristics such as abrasion resistance, high-temperature resistance, impact resistance, resistant to bases and heat conductivity in Automotive and Electrical & electronics industry, hence propelled the growth of the Thermally Conductive plastics market.

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 is estimated to reach UD$ 101.1 Mn in 2027, at the highest CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. Escalating demand for personal vehicles and smart electronics in the region is anticipated to upsurge the demand for thermally conductive plastics. Moreover, rapid industrialization expanding electronics and automotive manufacturing sector are contributing to the growth in the regional market. China and India are acknowledged to have the largest shareholder in the region. In 2019 market size was recorded US$ XX Bn, however, in China, the market size was valued XX Bn with approximately 45% of market share and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the upcoming year. China manufacturing industry is estimated to grow by 7 – 8% annually for being the major producer of PBT driving the plastics engineering market.

Apart from the Asia Pacific, Europe is growing significantly at XX% CAGR due to surging demand from the automotive sector.

Competitive Analysis: Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market:

These market players in the Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market appear to be uneven because of several large and small players. Large players implemented various strategies such as acquisition, partnership, collaborations, expansions Product launches and other crucial aspects to lessen the competition in the competitive landscape and Key players include Avery Dennison Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), UPM-Kymmene OYJ (Finland) and Toray Industries (Japan).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Key Trends: Development & Acquisition

• Recently, The Trump government proclaimed penalties for being anti-democratic on the Venezuelan government. Further, this is forecasted to compress the oil refineries in Iran as the ongoing penalties are already causing a deficiency of crude.

• In 2016, The Netherlands Royal DSM N.V. Company initiated a R&D centre in Pune, India for engineering plastics. This progression will help in launching new innovative products for the TCP market, thereby broadening its product portfolio.

• In 2015, The U.S based company PolyOne organization in Shanghai, China initiated a new Asia Innovation Center. The field offers modern training facility and an interactive product display that focus on global and regional R&D projects for the packaging, healthcare, electronics, transportation, and consumer goods industries.

• In 2015, The U.S based company Celanese Corporation proclaimed to design new innovative products of Nylon 6 and Nylon 6/6 utilising differentiated technology produced by the company. The organisation will also launch a new grade of TCP CoolPoly for enhanced performance by using diverse blend technologies.

The report also helps in understanding Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Carbon based solutions, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market:

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market, By Resin Type

• Polyamide

• Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

• Polycarbonate

• Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

• Polyetherimide

• Others (PEEK, PP, ABS)

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market, By Carbon based solutions

• Natural Graphite powders

• Synthetic Graphite powders

• Conductive carbon blacks

• Silicon-carbon composites

• Water dispersions

• Others

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market, By Application

• Lighting Systems

• Battery Modules

• Others

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market, By End-use Industry

• Electrical & electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Others

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Thermally Conductive plastics Market, key Players

• Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

• Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• PolyOne Corporation (U.S.)

• RTP Company (U.S.)

• BASF SE

• Dowdupont

• Ensinger

• Kaneka corporation

• Lanxess

• Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

• Saint-Gobain

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Covestro AG (Germany)

• E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Chematur Engineering AB (Sweden)

• Huntsman Corporation

• Chemtura Corporation (U.S)

• Woodbridge Foam Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Wanhua Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

