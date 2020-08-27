Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Form, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.73% during forecast period.



Major driver of the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market are increasing quality medical services and infrastructure, increasing surgical procedures, and growth in some diseases like osteoarthritis. Medical-grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is a subset of polyethylene which has no taste and color. This material holds superior corrosive and abrasive resistance, lightweight, and has high strength and low coefficient of friction. These characteristics have led the medical-grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market to find extensive usage in medical usage.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising geriatric population is driving medical industry which in turn estimated to fuel the growth of global medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market over the forecast period. UHMWPE is used over other materials because of its self-lubricating and low absorption properties. The UHMWPE has outstanding chemical resistance, electrically insulating and superior dielectric properties, excellent sound dampening characteristics, because of which it is used in orthopedic industry. Like an increasing demand from the orthopedic industry is expected to drive the growth of the medical grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market over the forecast period.

Primary application of UHMWPE includes shoulder, hip, knee, small joint and ankle replacement. Growth in joint infection, arthritis, and implant loosening have resulted in the rise of knee replacement and related surgeries. Superior properties and high versatility of UHMWPE are supposed to drive its use in knee replacement surgeries. The overall growth in replacement surgeries is estimated to propel the growth of the medical grade global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market over the forecast period

On the basis of form segment, the sheets segment is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period. This large share is mainly attributed to extensive use of UHMW PE sheets in the mechanical equipment industry. The segment is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand from healthcare & medical end-use industry.

Based on end-use industry segment, major end-use industries of the UHMW PE market are aerospace, healthcare & medical, defense, & shipping, mechanical equipment, and others, which include sports & lifestyle and electronics industries. Global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is a simple linear background polyethylene possessing unique properties such as noise resistance, low coefficient of friction, excellent chemical resistance, self-lubrication, bio-compatible, wear resistance, and electric insulation resistance. This makes the material a preferred choice for prosthetic implant manufacturers across the globe. The healthcare end-use industry segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to increase usage of UHMW PE to manufacture orthopedic implants.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific UHMW PE market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand for medical devices from countries, like China, Japan, and India.

This report studies the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data. This report also studies the global market competition landscape, opportunities and challenges, market drivers and trends, sales channels, risks and entry barriers, distributors and Porter’s five forces analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market.

Scope of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, By Form

• Sheets

• Rods & Tubes

• Others

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, By End-Use Industry

• Healthcare & Medical

• Aerospace, Defense, and Shipping

• Mechanical Equipment

• Others

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

• Braskem S.A.

• Celanese Corporation

• Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Toyobo Co., Limited

• Teijin Limited

• Rochling Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd.

• Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products

• Crown Plastics Company, Inc

• Redwood Plastics

• King Plastic Corporation

• Garland Manufacturing Company

• Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., Ltd

• Orthoplastics

• CP Medical, Inc.

• EMCO Industrial Plastics, Inc.

• Global Polymers

• Shanghai Lianle Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

