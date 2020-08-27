Global CMP Slurry Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Application, and Geography

Global CMP Slurry Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are abrasive materials, also called non-crystalline inorganic oxides, which are scattered in water blend with other chemicals and used in CMP processes for semiconductors. CMP process is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, where surfaces of wafers are leveled and smoothed with the help of abrasive slurries.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding CMP Slurry market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by component, and region and, projects the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

High dilatable and tunable CMP slurries in coordination with matched CMP processes and pads are required for achieving both technical and economic objectives to drive towards growth of market. Semiconductor manufacturers are now depending upon strong collaboration with material suppliers for developing or identifying slurries that cater these stringent and specific requirements.

The semiconductor applications involve several different stages wherein various materials are needed to be polished, thereby demand for requirement in different type of slurries. The advent of new device structures is creating demand for new single-layer slurries with fixed product development cost, making it formidable for suppliers to attain return on investment (ROI), which they acquire with tungsten and copper slurries. Rise of semiconductor materials and equipment industry, engineers are continuously working on the optimization of CMP processes for enabling an evaluating new pad entrants, and ever-surging slurry dilution in the market.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific market is accounted for significant share in the global CMP Slurry’s market and expected to hold the large share of the market during forecasting period. In addition, a sale of CMP slurry in APEJ is projected to register the fastest growth during forecasting period. The CMP slurry markets in Japan and North America are expected to trail behind that in APEJ, in terms of revenue share. The market in North America will ride lower CAGR than in Japan through 2026. Revenues from CMP slurry sales in Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) will continue to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the Global CMP Slurry Market

Global CMP Slurry Market, by Application:

• Silicon Wafers

• Optical Substrate

• Disk Drive Components

• Other Microelectronic Surfaces

Global CMP Slurry Market, by Product Type

• Aluminum Oxide

• Ceramic

• Cerium Oxide

• Silica

• Others

Global CMP Slurry Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global CMP Slurry Market

• Cabot Corporation

• Hitachi Chemical

• Samsung Electronics

• FujiFilm

• Dow Chemicals

• BASF

• Applied Materials

• Evonik

• Fujimi Corporation

• Beijing Grish Hitech Co., Ltd.

• Signi Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

• HC Flourish Industry Group Co., Ltd.

• Nanchang Jubo Engineering Material Co., Ltd.

