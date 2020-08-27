Refinery Catalyst Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Ingredient and by Geography

Refinery Catalyst Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 7.04 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Escalating energy demand, environmental regulation, robust demand for catalyst in chemical synthesis, increasing demand for polymers, strong growth of refineries are factors driving the growth of refinery catalyst market. Undefined method of catalyst disposal and high cost of catalyst generation may restrain the growth of refinery catalyst market. Catalyst with improved and enhanced performance like zeolite is expected to impel the demand for refinery catalyst.

FCC catalysts segment is dominating the refinery catalyst market during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the refining industry led by emerging countries, such as China and India and stringent environmental regulations are driving the growth of this segment. FCC catalyst plays vital role in the conversion of heavy atmospheric residues and vacuum distillates into fractions of motor fuels, mainly gasoline.

Metals segment among material is leading the refinery catalyst market. Rising use of metals for hydrotreating and hydrocracking to remove unwanted impurities and emission of harmful gases into the environment due to stringent environmental regulations enacted to reduce air pollution by reducing sulfur content in gasoline and diesel.

Geographically, the refinery catalyst market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe,Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR led by increasing demand for transportation fuels, refined products and stringent environmental regulations in this regions.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Refinery Catalysts market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Refinery Catalysts market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Refinery Catalysts market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Refinery Catalysts market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report:

Refinery Catalysts Market, by Type:

• FCC Catalysts

• Hydrotreating Catalysts

• Hydrocracking Catalysts

• Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

• Others

Refinery Catalysts Market, by Ingredient:

• Metals

• Zeolites

• Chemical Compounds

Refinery Catalysts Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Albemarle Corporation (US)

• W.R. Grace & Co. (US)

• Axens SA (France)

• Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Johnson Matthey (UK)

• Honeywell UOP (US)

• Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. (US)

