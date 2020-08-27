Global End-of-Line Packaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Technology, Function, Received Order Type, End-use Industry, and Region.

Global End-of-Line Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Growing need for improving workplace conditions through the adoption of automation is a prominent factor to boost the demand for end-of-line packaging solutions. Several end-use industries are adopting this type of packaging system to decrease the cost of packaging and improve the packaging system in their units. In addition, it helps to combat the changing need for customized package size and different package form of different products. Further, it helps employers to get rid of providing training to packaging employees for a new packaging system, every time. However, the fluctuations in the price of steel during the forecast period will affect the profit margins of end-of-line equipment manufacturers, and volatility in the prices of raw materials such as steel, which, in turn, will hamper market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to function, standalone end-of-line packaging machines account for the maximum share. Standalone are either automatic or semi-automatic machines, which form a packaging line without dependency on other machinery. New entrants in the market who want to keep their cash flows usually opt for standalone end-of-line packaging machines. Integrated end-of-line packaging machinery forms a single packaging line, where all processes are linked with simulation software or control systems. An integrated end-of-line packaging system performs all operations such as palletizing, carton erecting, packing, sealing, stretch wrapping, and labeling.

Geographically, Europe is the leading player in this market, because of the rising demand for different packaging requirements for different new and innovative products. The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in terms of revenue in the future. In emerging countries, the demand for end-of-line packaging solutions is predicted to witness a steady growth because of increasing demand for the high degree of automation across several end-use industries to cater the need of new and innovative products’ packaging requirements.

The report offers deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining global end-of-line packaging market. Furthermore, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that present or new market players can consider. Also, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2026. Report also have highlighted future trends in end-of-line packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Besides, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the end-of-line packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global end-of-line packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global end-of-line packaging market.

Key Players Operating in Market

• Krones AG

• IMA S.p.A.

• Bosch Packaging Technology

• DS Smith plc.

• Pro Mach, Inc.

• Combi Packaging Systems LLC

• Festo Group

• Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

• Gebo Cermex

• OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

