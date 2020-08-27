Global Surgical Glue Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Material Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global Surgical Glue Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8 % during a forecast period.



People from developing and developed economies are spending hugely on healthcare services for the reason that rise in health concerns and increase in disposable income. Growing surgical procedure cases across the globe tied with rising demand for prevention of blood loss in patients are major factor driving growth of the global surgical glue market. Permitting to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery report 2017, surgical procedures were up 12% in 2017 as compared to previous year. Moreover, higher healthcare expenditure, developing medical facilities, launch of new technologically advent medical products are some others factors boosting growth of the global market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Surgical glue has several limitations associated with its usability and safety, it is categorized as class II by the FDA and class B by the Drugs and Cosmetics Acts (1940) in India, which makes it a little risky and thus requiring clinical trials and further leading to legal complications. The safety, quality, and performance of these materials are necessary aspects requiring stringent evaluation for public health, which lead to complex and strict regulations for their association. Therefore, these factors are limiting the growth of surgical glue market.

The surgical glue market is segmented by end user, into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals category is estimated to contribute over 80% share to the surgical glue market in 2017. This can be attributed to complex major surgeries, like result of the need for admitting and keeping the patient under medical observation for several days.

The rising R&D activities and collaboration of various research institutes and companies, for launch and development of novel and technologically dawn product. For instance, in October 2017, researchers from the University of Sydney – Australian public research university and the US collaborated, for development of the lifesaving surgical glue – MeTro – best for sealing wounds in human body tissues.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to continue being the leading-upward surgical glue market in the forecast period. The factors such as increasing investments in R&D of medical adhesives and their several applications in different surgeries performed in the region that have contributed in market growth. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region, as a result of the growing improvement of clinical specialty, application-specific product formulation, and all-purpose products that provide faster sealing, hemostasis, or closure for general wound applications in internal and external use.

The report will help decision maker on Global Surgical Glue Market clearly analyzes significant features of the industry. The analysis servers market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. It is depend on past data and present market wants. That build up growth and make a remarkable stand in the industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Surgical Glue Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Surgical Glue Market.

Scope of Global Surgical Glue Market

Global Surgical Glue Market, By Material Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

Global Surgical Glue Market, By Application

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Urological Surgeries

• Cosmetic Surgeries

• Pulmonary Surgeries

• Central Nervous System Surgeries

• General Surgeries

• Ophthalmic Surgeries

• Others

Global Surgical Glue Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Others

Global Surgical Glue Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Surgical Glue Market

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• C. R. Bard Inc.

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Cohera Medical Inc.

• CryoLife Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic PLC

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

• Arch Therapeutics Inc.

• Sealantis

• Adhesys Medical

• LifeBond

Global Surgical Glue Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28962

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908