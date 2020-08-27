Global PVB Interlayers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – Type, End-use Industry, Region.

Global PVB Interlayers Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7% during forecast period.

Demand for PVB interlayers in the photovoltaic production is projected to grow at a relatively high rate, compelled by its advantages over other plastic constituents as an encapsulant in the photovoltaic modules. Because of the growing focus on renewable sources for energy generation, consumption of PVB interlayers in this industry is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Standard PVB interlayers are being used in more than 60% of laminated glass applications. Major function of these interlayers is to boost the safety and security routine, and recover the acoustic and UV protection presentation of the glass. These interlayers are being used in traditional four side supported glass and 1-3 side and nominally sustained glass in windows, façade systems, overhead, floor and banister. But, these interlayers have moderately lower post breakage performance.

Therefore, these interlayers are been substituted by progressive interlayers, like PVB structured interlayers and ionoplast interlayers. Also, these interlayers have limits, such lower strength and improved weight in comparison to monolithic glass.

Geographically, APAC is expected to dominate the overall PVB interlayers market during the forecast years. Region has developed as the largest consumer PVB interlayers, because of the growth in making of electric vehicles, building & construction projects, and solar photovoltaic fixings in China, India, Japan, South Korea, among other economies in the region.

Scope of Global PVB Interlayers Market:

Global PVB Interlayers Market by Type:

• Standard Polyvinyl Butyral

• Structural Polyvinyl Butyral

Global PVB Interlayers Market by End Use Industry:

• Automotive, Building & Construction

• Photovoltaic

Global PVB Interlayers Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Market Includes:

• Eastman Chemical Co.

• Chang Chun Company Limited

• Sekisui Chemical Company Limited

• Kuraray Co., Limited

• Huakai Plastic Co., Ltd.

• Kingboard Specialty Resins Limited

• Tiantai Kanglai Co., Limited

• Everlam

• Dulite Co.Limited

• Qingdao Haocheng Co., Ltd.

