Global Buttermilk Powder Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Nature, End-use, Sales Channels, and Region.

Global Buttermilk Powder Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Buttermilk powder is mass-produced from acidified or sweet buttermilk, generally by spray drying liquid buttermilk. Buttermilk powder is also used in the dairy industry to increase the heat stability of evaporated milk and recombined UHT milk, on account of its high phospholipid contents. Buttermilk powder is an outstanding source of protein and has a low-calorie content. It is also an outstanding source of phosphorus, calcium, B12 Vitamins, and riboflavin.

Buttermilk powder has many functional properties associated with its distinctive composition, making it an appealing constituent for many applications. Proteins in buttermilk powder can function as emulsifiers, steadying oil-water interfaces in products, like sauces, dressings, or ice creams. These proteins promote also foam formation and stability in products, for instance, baked goods, and allow a browning crust effect when Maillard’s reaction is desired.

On the other hand, the obtainability of other substitutes as skimmed milk powder is limiting the growth of the buttermilk powder market. Because of its remarkable rheological and organoleptic properties. Buttermilk powders are also progressively used in the food & beverage industry to manufacture sport and health foods, biscuits, pastry, industrial pastry, etc.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the global buttermilk powder market, because of the existence of numerous milk processing companies in this region. As well, keen-focus of the government to encourage agri-based SMEs and MSMEs is enhancing the demand for the buttermilk powder product in the North American region. Also, the nutrition consciousness program at the school level for a healthy life is helping to supplement the growth of the buttermilk powder market in North America. Europe is the second-largest market of buttermilk powder after North America. The Asia-Pacific is the highest growing region for buttermilk powder products in the current future, thanks to the upward disposable income among the middle-class consumers, and shifting consumption habits.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Buttermilk Powder Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Global Buttermilk Powder Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70047

The report also helps in understanding Global Buttermilk Powder Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Buttermilk Powder Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Buttermilk Powder Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Buttermilk Powder Market

Global Buttermilk Powder Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Buttermilk Powder Market, By End-use

• Food industry

o Baked products

o Sauces

o Soups

o Dietary food

o Ice cream

o Chocolate products and confectionary

o Custard powder

• Beverage industry

Global Buttermilk Powder Market, By Sales Channels

• B2B

• B2C

o Specialty Stores

o Online Stores

o Hypermarket/Supermarkets

o Forecourt retailers

Global Buttermilk Powder Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Buttermilk Powder Market

• Uelzena Group

• GFN FOOD SALES

• Michigan Milk Producers Association

• NZMP

• Hoogwegt

• Param Dairy Limited

• KOMPASS INTERNATIONAL SA

• Vitagreen Products Pvt. Ltd

• Agri-Dairy Products, Inc.

• All American Foods, Inc.

• Arion Dairy Products B.V

• Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc.

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

• California Dairies, Inc.

• Epi-ingrdients

• Innova Food Ingredients S.A.

• LACTALIS Ingredients

Global Buttermilk Powder Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70047

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com