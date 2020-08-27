Global Copper Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by type, by Form, by Application, by Regions

Global Copper Market was valued US$ 6.4 Bn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ 10.2 Bn in 2026, at CAGR of 6% during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Copper market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global copper market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Copper has been used since ancient times owing to its high tensile strength, corrosion resistance, ductility, high heat transfer capability, machinability and higher thermal conductivity. Copper-based alloys are widely used in high-technology applications.

The global copper market has potentials to grow as the most influential market worldwide as it has been playing a noteworthy role in imprinting positive impacts on the international economy. The rising demand for copper would bring enormous changes in the global copper market so that there will be improvements in the mining technology, ore processing and discovery of new copper reserves.

Based on the type of the copper, the primary copper segment held a significant share of the global copper market in 2017. However, secondary copper was the most rapidly expanding segment in the year and the same trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Copper is the only metal who does not lose its chemical and physical properties after recycling that’s why the secondary copper segment is expected to noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application 60% copper is used for electrical wire, 20% for roofing and plumbing, 15 % for industrial machinery and 5% put into the alloys as brass and bronze. Moreover, a very small amount of copper is used in nutritional supplements and fungicides in agriculture.

Geographically, Asia Pacific conquered around 72% global copper market in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to expand grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. China has major shares Asia Pacific copper market due to the presence of major copper refineries. The demand for copper from the construction sector is increasing led by rising urbanization in China is driving the demand for copper.

Scope of Global Copper Market:

Global Copper Market, by Type

• Primary copper

• Secondary copper

Global Copper Market, by Form

• Wires

• Plates

• Sheets & Strips

• Tubes

• Bars & Sections

Global Copper Market, by Application

• Construction

• Transportation

• Appliances & Electronics

• Power Generation

• Distribution and Transmission

• Others

Global Copper Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players analysed in the Report:

• Codelco

• Freeport-McMoRan

• BHP Billiton

• Glencore

• Southern Copper Corp.

• KGHM Polska Miedz

• Antofagasta

• First Quantum Ltd.

• Rio Tinto Group

• Vale

