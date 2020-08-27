Flexible Epoxy Resin Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market was valued at US$540.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX %.



Increasing demand for flexible epoxy resin across different end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction and paints & coatings among others have been a major factor contributing to the growing demand for this market. Factors such as increasing use of composites instead of conventional materials and growth in infrastructure expansion activities all over the country are certainly other factors to have a positive impact over the market demand. Contributions of different automotive association and companies, toward Research & Development (R&D) of flexible epoxy resin along with flexible properties of epoxy resin has been a few key factors to boost this market

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market, By Region

Based on the type, Urethane segment will form one of the largest segment during the forecast period. Epoxy resin has widespread applications across building & construction as well as paints & coatings industries where the dimer acid segment will likely have the largest market share.

Consumption of flexible epoxy resin in the paint & coating application is high due to their outstanding properties such as low viscosity, chemical resistance, and superior electrical & mechanical properties. These resins are generally used in primer, undercoating, tank lining, waterproof coating floor coating, civil construction and binder coating.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the flexible epoxy resin. Demand for the flexible epoxy resin is very high in the Asia Pacific due to infrastructure boom in real estate especially in developing economies like China and India. In addition to this, Asia Pacific has formed a strong base for automotive manufacturers, that has wide applications of flexible epoxy resin further contributing to the overall growth of this market.

The Scope of the Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Report:

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market, By Type:

• Rubber Modified

• Dimer Acid Modified

• Urethane Modified

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market, By Application:

• Composites

• Adhesives

• Paints & Coatings

• Others (tooling, electrical castings, electrical laminates, and fibers)

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market, By Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Flexible Epoxy Resin Market:

• Olin Corporation (U.S.)

• Hexion (U.S.)

• Kukdo Chemical (South Korea)

• Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)

• Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

• DIC Corporation (Japan)

