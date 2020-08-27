Global Sterols Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Raw Material, Type, Application, and Region.

Global Sterols Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period.

Growing health concerns have been responsible for inspiring demand for functional food and dietary supplement products over the last few years. Food ingredient manufacturers are also increasing their market presence through expanded production capacities of their existing plants. Moreover, frequent new product development and launches mark an important move in terms of strengthening a footprint on a worldwide level. Sterols represent a quickly booming industry, as the demand for dietary supplements, functional food products, and healthy food ingredients continues to rise predominantly to reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood.

Demographic changes in developing economies, growing life expectancy, and increasing awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle will continue to stimulate the demand for sterols. The market is similarly to witness a major drive, as health care professionals, researchers, government entities, and functional food manufacturers strive to meet customer demand for sterols and derived products.

Beta-sitosterol was the leading segment of the global market for sterols in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period as well. Beta-sitosterol is present in the extreme amount in vegetable oils as well as tall oils. The rise in the market share of the beta-sitosterol segment can be credited to the high usage of beta-sitosterol in the food & dietary supplements industry.

Vegetable oil is the dominant segment of the sterols market, as the availability of vegetable oil is much higher than that of tall oil. The most mutual Sterols found in vegetable oils are beta-sitosterol, stigmasterol, campesterol, and brassicasterol. Each of the vegetable oils found commercially hold Sterols in different compositions.

Europe dominated the sterols market in 2018. Germany is a key country in the sterols market in Europe. Spain, Italy, and France are major economies in the region engaged in the manufacture of sterols. They hold a major share of the market in Europe. North America is another profitable region in the sterols market. Growing demand for sterol powder among manufacturers of functional food and dietary supplements is driving the market for sterols in North America. An abundance of raw materials i.e. vegetable oils, for instance, corn oil, soybean oil, and rapeseed oil in the Asia Pacific is the key factor responsible for large production of sterols in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Sterols Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Sterols Market.

Scope of the Global Sterols Market

Global Sterols Market, by Raw Material

• Vegetable Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Corn Oil

• Tall Oil

• Other

Global Sterols Market, by Type

• Beta-sitosterol

• Campesterol

• Stigmasterol

• Brassicasterol

• Others

Global Sterols Market, by Application

• Food

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics

Global Sterols Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Sterols Market

• Arbois

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cognis

• Cargill Inc.

• Degussa Food Ingr GmbH

• Enzymotech Ltd

• Forbes Medi-Tech

• K-Patel Phyto Extracts Pvt Ltd

• Lipofoods

• PharmaconsultOy Ltd.

• Phyto-Source LP

• PrimaPharm B.V.

• Raisio Life Sciences

• Teriaka Ltd

• Triple Crown

