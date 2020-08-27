Global Arc Welding Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Method, Automation, Application and Region.

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzedthe revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Arc welding is one of the well-knownand common processes ofwelding. It is used to weld metalwithanother metal with the help of electricityandproduceenough heat to softenor melt metal and to join them. Arc welding equipment includes DC and AC welding machines, face shields, electrode holders, protective clothing’s and wearable, wire brush, power wire wheels and many others.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of arc welding equipment for the applications such as pipeline welding, steel erection, construction projects and in various heavy equipment repair applications is major driving factor behind the growth of the market.Rising adoption of arc welding process and its equipment as it provides benefits such as smooth welding, high welding speed, less distortion, cheap cost, higher corrosion resistance and less sparks or smoke are ultimately propelling the growth of the market. A growing market for automotive industry along with the rising use of arc welding equipment for the production of vehicles and steel structures, increasing manufacturing output, rising demand for fast and consistent welding process and advancements in the welding power source efficiency and design are expected to improve the growth of the marketduring the forecast period.

However, need for technically skilled operator to perform arc welding and safety issues such as eye damage, fire, heat, and explosion dangerare major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70097

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, theautomotive segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing market for automotive industry across the globe, rising production of various vehicles, increasing sales of cars and other commercial vehicles and rising technological advancements such as self-driving car are major driving factors that are attributed to the growth of the market. A surge in the adoption of arc welding process in automotive industry to weld heat shields, hydraulic lines, and exhaust systems to the chassis and to join a variety of engine parts and structural components is expected to improve the growth of the market.

On the other hand, aerospace and defence segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A growing adoption of gas tungsten arc welding in aircraft applications as it provides a strong andclean weld joint for repairing and assembling various components used in aircraft manufacturing is impelling the growth of the market. In addition, rising developments in the technologies and manufacturing process used in aerospace industry and growing production of military aircrafts are further fuelling the growth of the market.

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing manufacturing output from these economies.

Growing market for automotive industry, availability of cheap arc welding equipment and low labor costs, rising urbanization and industrialization in developing economies, increasing spending on construction projects, growing infrastructure such as highways, bridges and tunnels and the massive presence of skilled welders are driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Increasing initiatives by the Indian governments such as Make in India is driving investments, innovations, and changes in recent processes in Indian manufacturing market. Also, emerging trends in the Indian welding industry mainly in the aerospace and automotive industries is expected to improve growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Arc Welding Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Arc Welding Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Arc Welding Equipment Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Arc Welding Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Arc Welding Equipment Market

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market, By Method

• Shielded Metal Arc Welding

• Gas Metal Arc Welding

• Flux Core Arc Welding

• Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

• Submerged Arc Welding

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market, By Automation

• Manual

• Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market, By Application

• Energy and Utilities

• Automotive

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace &Defense

• Shipbuilding

• Others

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Lincoln Electric

• Colfax

• Fronius

• ITW

• Amada Miyachi

• American Torch Tip

• CEA

• Daihen

• Kobe Steel

• Panasonic Welding Systems

• Shandong Aotai Electric

• Automation International

• XX

• XX

North America

• NIMAK

• Arc Machines

• XX

• XX

Europe

• Telwin

• Doncasters

• XX

• XX

Asia Pacific

• Beijing Time Technologies

• Shenzhen Riland Industry

• Shanghai Hugong Electric

• XX

• XX

Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70097

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business