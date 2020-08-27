Global Geosynthetics Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Material, Applications and Region.

Global Geosynthetics Market was valued US$ 10.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 26.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.68 % during a forecast period.

Geosynthetics are polymeric products, which are used in the geotechnical engineering and construction applications. They are prepared by high-density polyethylene, polyester, and polypropylene.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing awareness about environmental protection, greater awareness of the performance advantages of geosynthetics in a variety of applications is expected to dominate the global geosynthetics market. In the construction segment, geosynthetics are mostly preferred owing to its superior characteristics such as tensile strength, porosity, flexibility, permeability and compatibility, which is expected to boom the construction industry. Additionally, the introduction of more strict regulatory standards for environmental stewardship, waste management, and construction codes is expected to drive the global geosynthetics market.

Geogrids are expected to dominate the growth in the global geosynthetics market. Rapid growth in the construction industry across the globe is expected to increase demand for geogrids. Adoption of the geogrids is growing owing to their versatility, utility and economic benefits associated with their use, which is projected to contribute a significant share in the global geogrids market. Additionally, geogrids offer exceptional properties like lightweight, easy handling, and high-temperature stability are some of the other driving factors in the global geogrids market.

Polypropylene based geosynthetics are projected to share significant growth in the global geosynthetics market. Polypropylene is valuable in manufacturing packaging materials, consumer products, fabrics, and plastic parts and is also extensively used in geotextiles. Polyethylene is predominantly used to produce geomembranes giving it added flexibility and waterproofing.

Usage of geosynthetics has resulted in the more robust roads and railways with better drainage systems, which will be expected to decrease the number of accidents and casualties owing to improper roads and railway lines. The rising awareness about the usage of geosynthetics and its applications among the public has resulted in incraese in of adoption for geosynthetics.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global geosynthetics market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the increasing road construction development in the developing countries India, China, and various Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government has started projects, such as 100 smart cities and Housing for All by 2022, which are projected to enormously drive the residential construction. The country has also experienced substantial interest from foreign investors in the infrastructure sector. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the growth in the global geosynthetics market. The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) of the US commanded the usage of geomembranes and geosynthetic clay liners (GCL) as bottom liners for waste containment, landfill closures, and cut-off walls. An increase in awareness and regulations for environmental is expected to boost the growth of the geosynthetics market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global geosynthetics market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global geosynthetics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Geosynthetics Market

Global Geosynthetics Market, By Type

• Geotextiles

• Geomembranes

• Geogrids

• Geofoams

• Geonets

• Geocells

• Geocomposites

• Geosynthetic Clay Liners

• Others

Global Geosynthetics Market, By Material

• HDPE

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Other

Global Geosynthetics Market, By Application

• Road & Pavements

• Railroad Stabilization

• Drainage Systems

• Containment & Waste Water

• Water Management

• Mining

• Soil separation

• Soil Reinforcement

• Erosion Control

• Others

Global Geosynthetics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• FiberWeb PLC

• GEO Synthetics LLC

• Low & Bonar PLC

• TenCate Geosynthetics

• Agru America

• Polymer Group, Inc.

• ACE Geosynthetics

• ACH Foam Technologies

• Asahi Geotechnologies Co. Ltd.

• Belton Industries Inc.

• Carthage Mills

• Huifeng Geosynthetics

• Cetco Lining Technologies

• Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

• Gundle/Slt Environmental Inc.

• Hanes GEO Components

• GSE Environmental

• Huesker Synthetic GMBH

• Kaytech Engineered Products

• NAUE GMBH & Co. KG

• Officine Maccaferri

• Propex Operating Company, LLC.

• Royal Tencate NV

• Strata Systems Inc.

• Tenax Group

• Tensar Corporation

