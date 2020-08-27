Global Materials Need in 5G Market 2020- Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | AGC, Sabic, DuPont, DAIKIN, Rogers

Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by Materials Need in 5G Market Research Report:

AGC

Sabic

DuPont

DAIKIN

Rogers

Taconic

Isola

Elite Material

ITEQ

DOOSAN

Panasonic

Risho

The Segmentation for the Materials Need in 5G Market Report:

Global Materials Need in 5G market segmentation by type:

Resin Material

Glass Fiber Material

Copper Foil

Filler

CCL

Others

Global Materials Need in 5G market segmentation by application:

Smart City

Smart home/Building

Automated Industry

Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)