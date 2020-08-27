Global Citric Acid Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019- 2026) by Form, by Application, by Function, by Region.

Global Citric Acid Market was valued US$3.37 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing demand of citric acid from detergents & cleaners, end user industries, consumers preferring products including plant based natural ingredients, the food and beverage industry is driving factor for the growth of the global citric acid market during the forecast period. The demand for carbonated soft drinks and ready-to-eat products due to the increasing urban population and changing consumer styles are assisting to the demand for citric acid in the food and beverage industry. There is a growing demand for citric acid in the detergents and cleaners segment due to its non-toxic, non-corrosive and biodegradable characteristics.

Based on form, the citric acid market is bifurcated into anhydrous and liquid. The liquid segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Liquid form is used in a various food and dairy products due to its advantageous properties such as acidifying agents, texture modification and flavor enhancement. Liquid form is also used in oil industry as an iron control additive for chelating and maintaining the pH of acidizing fluids to help decreasing the precipitation of iron in oil.

Based on application, the citric acid market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The food segment is growing at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The high market share of food segment can be attributed to the wide usage in ice-cream and dietary supplements. It is used to control the pH value in medicines and form salt derivatives of minerals and metals in pharmaceuticals. It is employed in conjunction with sodium bicarbonate in effervescent methods for the manufacturing of personal care and ingestion tablets & powder products.

Geographically, the citric acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growing food industry, the rising acceptance of ready-to-drink (carbonated) beverages, processed food also cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals and home care is anticipated to drive the regional product market. Supportive investment rules, low production cost and the availability of cheap labour to contribute the growth of market during the forecast period. The European region is anticipated to witness high growth owing to increasing demand from foods & beverages industry. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in citric acid market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Citric Acid Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Citric Acid Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Citric Acid Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Citric Acid Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Citric Acid Market

Global Citric Acid Market By Form:

• Anhydrous

• Liquid

Global Citric Acid Market By Application:

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

Global Citric Acid Market By Function:

• Acidulant

• Antioxidant

• Preservative

• Sequestrant

Global Citric Acid Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in the Global Citric Acid Market:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill

• Merck KGaA

• Tate & Lyle

• COFCO Biochemical

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• HUANGSHI XINGHUA BIOCHEMICAL CO.LTD.

• RZBC GROUP CO.

• Weifang Ensign Industry Co.

• Gadot Biochemicals Industries LTD.

• S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

• Pfizer Inc.

Major Table Citric Acid Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Size, by Market Value (US$ bn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

6. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis and Forecast, by Form

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Value Share Analysis, by Form

6.4. Market Size (US$ bn) Forecast, by Form

6.5. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis, by Form

6.6. Citric Acid Meter Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Form

7. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

7.3. Market Size (US$ bn) Forecast, by Application

7.4. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis, by Application

7.5. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis and Forecast, by Function

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Value Share Analysis, by Function

8.3. Market Size (US$ bn) Forecast, by Function

8.4. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Analysis, by Function

8.5. Global Citric Acid Meter Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Function

