Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market- End-use Industry, by Application and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Industrial wastewater treatment is a procedure or method for treating wastewater generated from industries, either as part of their process or from their utilities as an unwanted byproduct. Industry effluent standards, regulations, and monitoring of water quality standards before discharge by authorized government bodies are expected to drive the demand for industrial wastewater treatment in the given forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Overview:

Growing global industrialization has emerged with the need of industrial waste management at the same time to take care of waste water management. Used water thrown out of these industries is hazardous and has poisons properties, which can affect the fresh water, river, sea and other water storages around the globe. Industrial waste has bound industries as well as governments to take effective steps to reduce contamination in water. Industrial wastewater treatment has gained motion since the last few decades, due to drastically reducing levels of freshwater. Companies dealing with industrial wastewater treatment are consistently striving to come up with innovative methods and using advanced technologies that enhance water treatment.

Research and development from key players as well as government of several countries, playing a significant role in developing newer technologies, and trying to place the modern and most effective methods to manage industrial waste water by various ways. For instance, companies are increasing their research and development capabilities to come up with the advanced technology which would provide more result along with the cost saving, through which they can fulfil the stringent government laws and survive in the increasing competition of the market as well.

Industrial wastewater treatment can’t be avoided or minimized, it is a multifaceted process and players in the market are now deploying a combination of two or more technologies for better and effective wastewater treatment. Companies strive to avoid any kind of compromise in treatment, besides they are making constant efforts to reduce the cost of wastewater treatment. The high demand for wastewater treatment has attributed the growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry, with the use of various treatment solutions such as zero liquid discharge (ZLD), sewage treatment plants (STPs), effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and wastewater treatment plants (WTPs) for treating wastewater. Among these, ZLD technology is the most popular & widely used, as it is capable of recovering around 99% of the water from wastewater. The emerging new technologies like, Forward Osmosis (FO) membranes and electro-separation systems in the field of ZLD has stimulated players to adopt zero liquid discharge (ZLD).

Shrinking Freshwater Levels Increasing the Need for Industrial Wastewater Treatment:

As per the recent studies, it is revealed that around 785 million people lack even basic drinking-water services whereas, 144 million out of these are dependent on surface water, even more than 2 billion people around the world utilize water sources that are contaminated. Through contaminated water numerous dieses, infections and other health issues get spread, an increasing number of deaths being caused by the transmission of various diseases through water have necessitated the need for advanced wastewater treatment solutions. Owing to this government has made several norms for the treatment of wastewater; this has also forced manufacturers to keep measures to treat wastewater. With increasing prominence on industrial wastewater treatment across the globe, the global industrial wastewater treatment market is expected cross a valuation of US$ 1X.X4 billion by the end of 2027.

New Technologies Backing Growth in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market:

Bubbleless Aeration – Future of Industrial Wastewater Treatment

The membrane aerated biofilm reactor (MABR) technology is the new invention in the recent times and a large number of companies around the world are now actively involved in the development & implementation of this technology. This process utilizes gas permeable membranes to deliver the oxygen required for aerobic biological treatment; it is also identified as bubbleless aeration. A few renowned companies are focusing on MABR technology by investing capital & time and working on R&D to find out new applications of this technology. Some players in the industry have come up with a new system to speed up the oxygen delivery process with low energy consumption. Start-ups such as OxyMem and Fluence, and some old players such as GE and others have introduced some advanced applications of MABR technology. With the growing adoption of this technology, companies are anticipated to introduce with more effective uses of MABR in the forecasted years.

Restraints for the market growth & Issues for Market Players

Large number of market players is focusing on the implementing advanced technologies regarding wastewater treatment but they are facing certain issues regarding the cost and required space associated with these technologies. Industrial wastewater treatment systems consume high cost and need a large space to be set up but these end users are picking for economic and less-effective technologies just in order to comply with mandatory & stringent government regulations to treat wastewater. All these factors are expected to restrain the market growth and the hurdle in flouring market to its full potential.

Compliance with Regulatory Policies and Regional Market Share:

The adverse environmental impact of water pollution is massive, which has compelled governments across the globe to take strict action against water contamination. Various regulations are implemented and act as strict norm for industries to adopt advanced industrial wastewater treatment solutions. Lack of infrastructure in developing countries has largely deteriorated the quality of water in many parts of Asia Pacific region. The presence of two of the most populated countries in the world – India and China, along with rapid urbanization, has increased waste generation in the region. As such, the governments in these two countries are implementing strict regulations to battle water pollution. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global industrial wastewater treatment market, due to the scarcity of freshwater sources in the region.

In 2019, the Asia Pacific dominated the global industrial wastewater treatment with the largest market share of US$ XX.XX Bn and anticipated to reach US$ XX.XX Bn by forecast period with CAGR of XX.XX%. This can be attributed from the increase in industrial activities, rise in water pollution, rising scarcity of freshwater sources in the region, especially in developing economies such as China and India. Additionally, Shortage of freshwater sources and the implementation of strict environmental policies regarding wastewater are positively impacting the industrial wastewater treatment market in the region. China is a major country in the industrial wastewater treatment in Asia Pacific.

The Chinese government has rolled out programs with strict regulations regarding industry waste releases, along with the implementation of ZLD technologies. On the other hand, in India, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has made ZLD mandatory in nine states in Northern India for four industrial sectors. China is implementing industrial wastewater treatment solutions at a rapid pace, making it a leading region in this market across the globe. Moreover, countries in the North America and Europe are also implementing strict regulations and effective implementation of wastewater treatment solutions.

For instance, as per wastewater regulations in Germany, the quality of wastewater generated has to meet the State of the Technical Art when it is discharged into the seawater. Thus, industries are mandated to treat wastewater generated in their surrounding area before discharging it into the environment or a sewage system. This creates vast opportunities for companies engaged in the entire value chain of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Various industries in developing regions are discharged untreated or slightly treated water into public water sources. Though, stringent regulations and restrictions pertaining to such practices are expected to result in the establishment of several new water & wastewater treatment facilities in developing countries, thus pushing the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment in these regions.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market and provide the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by End-use Industry:

• Oil & Gas,

• Chemical,

• Mining,

• Power,

• Pulp & Paper,

• Others

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Application:

• Boiler Feed Water,

• Chemical Production,

• Cooling Towers,

• Closed Loop Chillers,

• Air Compressors,

• Air Washers,

• Pharmaceutical Production,

• Pulp & Paper Processing,

• Textile Dying Process,

• Food & Beverage Processing,

• Oil & Gas Processes,

• Others

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Highly Competitive Market

with the Dominance of Top Players

• Aquatech International LLC,

• ALFA LAVAL,

• SUEZ,

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft,

• Veolia,

• Creative Water Solutions,

• Sapphire Water,

• PURONICS,

• Minerals Technologies Inc.,

• M. W. Watermark,

• MIOX,

• Culligan,

• WaterProfessionals

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

