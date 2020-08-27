Global Powder Injection Molding Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Industry Vertical, and by Geography

Global Powder Injection Molding Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

One of the major driving factors for the global powder injection molding market includes growing demand for the miniaturized complex components to be used as high-performance materials about various end-user industries. Also, the growing demand for medical equipment has fueled the demand for powder injection molding to manufacture medical micro-parts to be used in various medical procedures and techniques.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Invasive surgery, Intravenous therapy, advanced drug delivery, and vascular therapy require precise equipment manufactured with state of the art manufacturing method. Intricate shapes of medical devices require specialized manufacturing methods. The ability of powder injection molding method to form precise shapes as compared to conventional manufacturing methods is supplementing the growth of the medical and healthcare application segment.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is currently the dominant market for ceramic and metal injection molding at a global level. Powder injection molding market is most established in the automotive industry, where machine and machine-component manufacturers serve as the dominant market share end-user group for powder injection molding process. Further, the powder injection molding market is supplemented by new environmental regulations, mandatory for companies to streamline production methodologies and reduce emissions. Therefore, the market for powder injection molding is growing as it produces parts to near net shape, thereby eliminate secondary machining processes.

Thus, technologically advance machine tool markets such as Europe, with strict government regulations, are likely to create several opportunities for the global powder injection molding market. Additionally, increasing firearms usage in the defense industry, especially in the U.S., is estimated to boost powder injection molding industry growth in North America. Asia Pacific demand for powder injection molding is driven by the demand from electronics component applications. Europe powder injection molding market is conquered by automotive application, whereas, North America powder injection molding market is dominated by medical & healthcare applications.

Therefore, it is expected that the regional market of powder injection molding market varies on a broader spectrum due to the variation in technology along with the variation in end-user industries growth in the respective regions. Further, market participants are more focused to target respective end-user industries to invent specialized products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The reports also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the powder injection molding market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Powder Injection Molding Market

Global Powder Injection Molding Market, By Type

• Metal Injection

• Ceramic Injection

Global Powder Injection Molding Market, By Industry Vertical

• Consumer Goods

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Powder Injection Molding Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Powder Injection Molding Market

• Advanced Materials Technologies.

• Dynacast International

• Vibrom

• ARC Group Worldwide

• ARBURG

• Cypress Industries

• Reaux Medical Molding.

• Fours Industriels B.M.I.

• Mahler GmbH

• Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.

• Arburg GmbH

• Epson Atmix Corporation

• Phillips-Medsize Corporation

• Zoltrix Material Guangzhou Ltd.

• Morgan Advanced PLC

• Plansee Group

