Global Graphic Film Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Polymer, End Use, Film Type, Printing Technology and Region.

Global Graphic Film Market was valued at US$ 24.9Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 35.4Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during a forecast period.

The growing use of graphic film for making promotional and advertising banners and vehicle wraps in automotive and advertising industries is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the graphic film market over the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for graphic film in construction and industrial sectors owing to its properties like recyclability, cost-effectiveness, high durability, and others, is another factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices is one of the major factors hampering the growth of this market and the effect for this restraint is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand for bio based plastics, because of low-cost raw materials and biodegradability is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for a manufacturer, which in turn is estimated to support the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Growing demand for digital graphic films from the e-commerce industry is a key trend observed to boost the growth of the graphic film market globally.

Flexography printing technology segment is leading the global market for graphic film. Flexography is one of the furthermost versatile processes. Flexography is a high-quality printing process which usages polymer or elastomeric plate to transfer ink to a substrate. The image is moved directly from the plate to the paperboard. Flexography is used for a number of different products, however, is dominant in the packaging arena. The flexo inks are low-viscosity inks, characterized as fluids.

Opaque film segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the graphic film market during the forecast period. Opaque can be attributed to ease of use, excellent printability, lightweight, and high durability.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the graphic film market because of increase in population, rapid urbanization, and increase in disposable income, high technological development and good construction and automotive industries present in APAC region. China is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the market for graphic film in the Asia Pacific. The North America graphic film market is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Global Graphic Film Market In March 2018, Nekoosa Inc. announced that they had done the acquisition of Catalina Graphic Films, Inc. This acquisition will help Nekoosa Inc. in increasing their manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio.

Scope of Global Graphic Film Market

Global Graphic Film Market, By Polymer:

• PVC

• PP

• PE

• Others

Global Graphic Film Market, By End Use:

• Promotional & advertisement

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

Global Graphic Film Market, By Film Type:

• Reflective

• Opaque

• Transparent

• Translucent

Global Graphic Film Market, By Printing Technology:

• Rotogravure

• Flexography

• Offset

• Digital

Global Graphic Film Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Graphic Film Market

• 3M Company

• Amcor Limited

• CCL Industries, Inc.

• Constantia Flexibles Group

• Dunmore Corporation

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

• Hexis S.A.

• Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.

• Landor

• Meta Design

• Panasonic Avionics Corporation

• Pentagram

• Sita Onair

• Stellar Entertainment

• Very Dennison Corporation

