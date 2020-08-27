Global Personal Care Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Ingredient, Product, Application and Region.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market was valued US$ 14.37 Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.6%, to reach US$ 19.67 Bn. during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Market Definition:

Personal care ingredients are consumer products and a group of chemicals used in maintaining personal hygiene and beautification in skin care, oral care, and make-up and hair care products. Some of the most essential personal care ingredients antioxidants include surfactants, emulsifiers, active ingredients, emollients, thickeners and others.

The key players in the production of Personal care ingredients are Alberto-Culver, Dyson Ltd, L’Oreal, calabura labs, Kaya Skin Clinic, Johnson & Johnson, etc. In the APAC is expected to surpass by US$ XX Bn over 2027 in the production of Personal Care Ingredients during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

This market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key influencing factors, market strategies, statistical analysis, Trends and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape

The market is mainly driven by the booming demand for personal care products with multifunctional ingredients such as hair shampoos, skincare creams, sunscreens, hair conditioners, and others. Furthermore, Technology Advancements with growing investment in R&D led to an acceptance of the laser in the medical industry for oncology, gene therapy, and nerve repair due to lightweight laser weapons and low-cost operation which, in turn, will drive the market for personal care ingredients.

Changing lifestyle and rise in the purchasing capacity of consumer especially in emerging countries such as India, Brazil and China are anticipated to provide potential growth opportunity for personal care products.

However, the presence of a local player who forges the product to produce pseudo product & presence of the harmful chemical in the product which may cause hazardous diseases related to skin. Thus, hampering the growth of global Personal Care Ingredients.

Global Personal Care Ingredients, Market Segmentation:

The report covers the brief analytical segments of the Global Personal Care Ingredients Market thereby providing a wider view at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on Ingredient, emollients are estimated to have the dominant market for Personal Care Ingredients contributing 46% of total revenue in 2019, growing at a CAGR of X.X% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast 2020 to 2027. The growth is attributing due to widespread utilization in the production of skin care products such as shampoos, creams, deodorants, soaps, skin cleansers, etc. Emollients are also used as a moisturizer to form a protective barrier sealing in moisture. Almost 31 Mn people in the U.S have symptoms related to eczema, of which 17 Mn people are presently suffering from moderate to severe disease. BASF, a giant multinational company, expanded its production for emollients in China. Recently in 2019, annual production capacity for emollients in china was valued to be XX Mn tonnes.

Emulsifiers are also growing at a CAGR of XX% widely utilized in lotion, creams, foams and spray in maintaining the consistency and homogeneity of the formulation.

The skincare market is estimated to be US$ 189.3 Bn by 2027 in the upcoming forecast. The growth is witnessed due to growing demand from older to younger consumer and growing awareness about desire benefit such as brightening the skin, smooth the texture, removing pigmentation and reducing tack. The U.S. skincare is the most prominent market surging benefits from rising demand for natural and organic products, Anti-aging products represent a robust growth in the US with leading skincare brand Olay Regenerist with sales of approximately US$ XX.3 Mn tonnes annually, The U.S. skincare anti-ageing market produced about US$ X.11 Bn in 2019.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market1

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market, Regional analysis

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is dominated as the largest market with a Market share of XX.0% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The presence of emerging countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea and India with dominant industries, mounting adoption of beauty products and ageing population in the region offers a substantial potential for Personal Care Ingredients market. Furthermore, rapid industrialization, changing demographics and rising disposable income with investments by large companies & in production is propelling the demand for Personal Care Ingredients over the forecast period.

Followed by North America with the second largest market share of XX%. The United States is perceived to have lucrative growth opportunities in the sales of skincare products, especially anti-ageing products.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is extremely uneven and the market vendors use various strategies such ascollaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and launch of new products, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to upturn their ways in this market.

Major Player dominating the market are BASF SE, GrafTech International and CeramTec GmbH, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd etc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Personal Care Ingredients Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent Developments, merges & Acquisitions

• In August 2019, Cargill Beauty proclaimed agreement with Univar for insurance the Latin America Market (LATAM). This agreement delivers companies in Latin America with full right to Cargill’s derived, highly functional ingredients and label-friendly to the personal care market in South America.

• In January 2019, Symrise proclaimed the launch of new product SymOcide BHO the leading benzyl alcohol- based protective blend with SymSave H. The main objective of the product is to safeguard the cosmetics from microorganism growth like fungi and bacteria. They are also widely used for wet wipes, soaps, shower gels, face masks, etc. and also work proficiently with many sulfurs- free and surfactants.

• In November 2018, Birla Ayurveda proclaimed the promotion of their new collection of medicines and personal care products. They comprise aloevera gel, aloevera face wash, and ache oil which is free of chemical. The main purpose is to offer the end-user with the chemical-free product to protect the skin.

• In April 2017, Ashland global holdings announced acquisition with Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), a prominent provider of constituents to the health & wellness sector and products to flavour houses. The agreement helped the company in increasing its product lifespan.

• In April 2017, Ashland global holdings launched three new portfolios, namely Antaron Harmoniance and FiberHance for face, body and hair care products. The introduction of the new product helped the company to expressively reinforce its product portfolio.

The report also helps in understanding Global Personal Care Ingredients Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Personal Care Ingredients Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Personal Care Ingredients Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Personal Care Ingredients Market:

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Ingredient

• Emollients

• Emulsifiers

• Rheology Modifiers

• Active Ingredients

• Surfactants

• Others (Preservative, Chelating Agents, Fragrances, Solvents, Colorants)

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Product

• Synthetic

• Natural

• Organic

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Applications

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Make-up

• Oral Care

• Others (Perfumes, Toiletries)

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market, By Key Players

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Clariant AG

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Dow Corning Corporation

• Croda International Plc

• Evonik Industries AG

• Ashland Global Holding Inc.

• BASF SE

• DSM

• Huntsman International LLC

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Solvay SA

• Wacker AG

• Ashland Inc.

• Clariant

• Cargill Inc.

