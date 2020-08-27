Global Gold Nanoparticles Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Application, End-user and Region.

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market was value US$ 2.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global gold nanoparticles market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global gold nanoparticles market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Gold nanoparticles exhibit several drivers over their other conventional counterparts. Such drivers include high surface area, unique physical, chemical as well as optical properties, high surface area, biocompatibility, other than conjugation with other molecules enable their widespread applicability. Such trends are anticipated to drive market growth. Gold nanoparticles are used as conductors in electronic applications, for instance, electronic chips to conductors.

The optimization and miniaturization are the main factors driving the electronics industry. However, the toxicity of gold nanoparticles is predictable to restrain market growth. Prescribed regulations expected at containing this toxicity have to be abided by manufacturers. Industry participants have developed original manufacturing methods which eliminate the use of such toxic substances in their manufacturing processes.

Imaging segment is expected to dominate the global gold nanoparticles market by reason of the increase in demand for its use in imaging and various diagnosis processes. The targeted drug delivery segment is also anticipated to show significant growth.

Healthcare sub-segment, based on an end-user segment is leading the market of gold nanoparticles globally. Acceptance of nanotechnology in the healthcare sector for pharmaceutical and medical applications has surged knowingly in the past couple of years. Diagnostics, medical imaging, and therapeutics have continued dominant domains of healthcare with regard to nanotechnology adoption. Moreover, robust research & development activities associated with cancer therapeutics & prevention targeted toward integration of nanoparticle technology with drug delivery systems is anticipated to pose a positive impact on the market’s growth in the near future.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to remain the leading region during the forecast period because of increase in investment in healthcare and increasing awareness about health-related problems. The growth in Europe is expected to be steady as gold nanoparticles are used in many fields. The Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth rate in forecast period as of its increase in the electronics industry.

The scope of Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market, by Application

• Imaging

• Targeted Drug Delivery

• Proton Therapy

• In-Vitro Assays

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market, by End-user

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Chemicals

• Others

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

• BBI Solutions

• Agilent Technologies

• Cline Scientific

• Danaher Corporation

• Cytodiagnostics

• Goldsol

• Meliorum Technologies

• Hitachi Ltd

• Nano Composix

• Tanaka Technologies Sigma-Aldrich

• Wyatt Technology Corporation.

