Global Biodiesel Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Feedstock, By Application, By Region.

Global Biodiesel Market was valued USD 37.45 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD XX Bn by 2026 at CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Biodiesel Market by Region Type

Government across various countries are also introducing policies to support the production of biodiesel to reduce emission and create positive economic impact is driving the biodiesel market. Limited availability of crude oil is positively impacting biodiesel market. Biodiesel overcomes the drawbacks of crude oil. Biodiesel is used on a large scale in various industries including marine, railway, automotive, power generation, mining, etc. Dependency on foreign oil reserves has decreased due to domestic production of biodiesel.

Based on feedstock type, the biodiesel market is segmented into vegetable oils (soybean, rapeseed and palm), animal fats (lard/white grease, poultry, and tallow), brown grease/ trap grease). Vegetable oils segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to its low cost and easy processing compared to animal fats. Vegetable oil is sub-segmented into soybean oil, distiller’s corn oil, canola oil and yellow grease. Among the sub-segment soybean oil is dominating one. Low cost of soybean oil compares to other oils is driving the market. Also animal fats are sub-segmented into lard, poultry, tallow, brown grease.

Based on application, the biodiesel market is segmented into automotive, power generation, and agriculture. Automotive segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to its advantages like low carbon emission and greenhouse gases than petroleum based diesel. Automotive segment constitutes more than half of the market in which transportation has a major share. Heating oil is replaced by biodiesel in much application.

Regionally, the biodiesel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Europe accounted for the XX% market share of the biodiesel market in 2018. European region is the biggest producer of biodiesel. France and Germany are the top biodiesel producers. Europe government has enacted the policy to increase the use of biodiesel that requires blending of biodiesel with fuels, which includes fines if the required rate of biodiesel is not blended.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Biodiesel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Biodiesel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Biodiesel Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biodiesel Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Biodiesel Market

Global Biodiesel Market by Feedstock Type:

• Vegetable Oils

• Animal Fats

Global Biodiesel Market by Application Type:

• Fuel

• Power Generation

• Agriculture

• Other

Global Biodiesel Market by Region Type:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Biodiesel Market:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Wilmar International Limited

• Bunge Limited

• Neste Corporation

• Renewable Energy Group Inc.

• Louis Dreyfus Company

• Cargill Inc.

• BIOX Corporation

• Munzer Bioindustrie

• TerraVia Holdings Inc.

• Solvay SA

• Mitsui

• Ineos Group

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Western Dubuque Biodiesel

• Delta American Fuel

• Imperium Renewables

• DuPont

• Deerfield Energy

• Crimson Renewable Energy

• China Biodiesel International Holding

• Diversified Energy Corporation

• XL Renewables

• Blue Marble Energy Corp.

• American Energy Producer

• ACCIONA Energy

• Green Earth Fuels of Houston

