Global Coupling Agents Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Application and Region.

Global coupling agent market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Escalating demand from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, construction and electrical. In addition, regulation compliance and growing initiative on fuel efficiency are also anticipated to increase the growth of the global coupling agent market. Increasing awareness amongst companies concerning usage of coupling agent as exploitation for energy applications like wind and solar power industry is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the next decade. Coupling agents are considered hazardous by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) if not used under safety standards is expected to restrain the growth of the global coupling agent market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rubber & plastics is projected to be the largest application segment of the global coupling agent market. Coupling agents are extensively used in rubber products and fibre reinforced plastics, which have applications in the automotive and aerospace & defence industries. They are also used in the manufacturing of adhesives & sealants and paints & coatings.

Among types, sulfur silane is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing. Sulfur silanes find its use in rubber tire manufacturing and in the treatment of fibres and are the preferred additives in plastic synthesis and green tire manufacturing. High demand for green tires owing to stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and CO2 emission is expected to boost the sulfur silane coupling agent market. Development of hybrid materials that can be used in wind power assemblies and sealed off resins used in solar panels is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Application of silane coupling agents compound for improving dispensability of inorganic materials and adhesion is further predictable to thrust the demand for silane coupling agent.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the overall coupling agents market and will grow at the highest CAGR. Investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific to drive the growth of the market. At present, China is the largest market for coupling agents in the Asia Pacific. In China, the demand for coupling agents will increase attributed to the presence of large automotive manufacturing industry, growing used of coupling agents in high-end applications, and economic growth of the country. Also, use of coupling agents in India is increasing owing to the booming automotive industry because they provide more structural strength to composites than what provided by metallic alloys when used as a composite with other materials leading to improved fuel efficiency and performance of automobiles.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding coupling agents market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to emerging segment in coupling agents market.

Scope of the Global Coupling Agents Market

Global Coupling Agents Market, by Type:

• Sulfur Silane

• Vinyl Silane

• Amino Silane

• Epoxy Silane

Global Coupling Agents Market, by Application:

• Rubber & Plastics

• Fiber Treatment

• Adhesives & Sealant

• Paints & Coatings

• Other

Global Coupling Agents Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Analyzed in the Report:

• Wacker Chemie

• Momentive Performance Materials

• Dow-DuPont

• Evonik

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Gelest Inc.

• WD Silicone Company Limited

• Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited

• Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Company Limited

• China National Bluestar (Group) Co.

