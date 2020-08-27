Wood Preservative Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Formulation, by Application and by Geography

Global Wood Preservative Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.76 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX %.

Artificial wood preservative market is replaced by eco-friendly wood preservatives it has gain popularity. Limited availability of wood and stringent government regulations on the usage of synthetic wood preservatives, are major factors hampering the growth of global wood preservatives market. Use of wood in marine piling, utility fencing, decking, and in infrastructure is driving the market for wood preservative.

Wood preservative market based on formulation has been segmented into water based, oil based and solvent based. Water-based wood preservative exhibits high performance and long retention time among others hence is the leading segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Residential, commercial and industrial are application segments of wood preservative. Residential application segment is leading the market attributed to its use in the residential sector for wooden structures, wooden decorations and other wooden artefacts. Modification in infrastructure led by economically emerging countries is about to augment the deamand off wood preservative.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are regional segments of wood preservative market. North America is expected to be one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. North America is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Scope of the report:

Wood Preservative Market, by Formulation:

• Water Based

• Oil Based

• Solvent Based

Wood Preservative Market, by Application:

• Non- Industrial

• Industrial

Wood Preservative Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Wood Preservative Market:

• BASF Wolman (Germany)

• Lonza (US)

• Koopers (US)

• LANXESS (US)

• Troy Corporation (US)

• KMG Chemicals (US)

• Viance (US)

• Remmers (Germany)

• Dolphin Bay (US)

• Wykamol (UK)

Wood Preservative Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3215

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com