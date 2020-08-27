Global Ink Additives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Technology, Process, Application, and Region.

Global Ink Additives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period.

The demand for ink additives is likely to drive significantly in the packaging application. The flexographic process for packaging proposals rub resistance, friction and blocking reduction, and trapping benefits. The product has enough potential to sustain for long-time owing to the increasing use of corrugated boxes. Distribution channels further support market growth with an increasing e-commerce business.

However, the increasing concern of toxicity in ink chemicals restrains the market during the forecast period. Global ink additives market has opportunity to develop green products to ease future challenges. The product demand in the APAC is gradually growing with a demand for high-performance ink for end-use applications expected to drive the market growth during the assessment period.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the ink additives market in the upcoming years is the rising demand for eco-friendly inks. The increasing environmental concerns and sustainability have led to the demand for biodegradable inks. The primary advantage of eco-friendly inks is the improved recyclability of paper as it aids efficient separation of ink from paper. Moreover, these inks are odorless and free from hazardous chemical compounds, making favorable for printing packaging materials for food and beverages.

Dispersing & wetting agents segment is dominating the ink additives market during the forecast period. This increased market share can be accredited to properties of wetting and dispersing agents for stabilizing the suspension of pigments in varnish and achieving excellent print quality. Dispersing & wetting agents are used in nearly all types of inks, resulting in constant demand.

The packaging segment accounted for the major shares and dominated ink additives market. Factors, for instance, its help in enhancing the appearance of the product and for providing information regarding the product or the brand in the food industry will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years. The packaging industry usages inks for printing cartons, labels, corrugated boards, and films and will be driven by the increased demand for flexible packaging in the food industry.

Region-wise, The APAC represents the high volume ink additives market for printing ink industry followed by Europe and North America. The highest growth has been observed by the packaging segment of textile additives. The publishing and the commercial printing segments of ink additives market are though shrinking in certain developed regions of the globe and have shown sluggish growth in the developing countries over the past. The ink additives market is likely to show a moderate single-digit annual growth over the next five years. The growth of the packaging segment in the global ink additives market has been amplified by the growing growth in the GDP and population in the Asia Pacific region.

A recent development in Global Ink Additives Market: In March 2018, Solvay SA introduced a new range of products to meet consumers’ need in creating color, binder, and performance systems. The new products offer benefits like better film performance, stain and water resistance, and improvement in the development of environmentally friendly formulations for architectural paints, adhesives, industrial coatings, and printing inks.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ink Additives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ink Additives Market.

Scope of the Global Ink Additives Market

Global Ink Additives Market, By Type

• Rheology Modifiers

• Dispersing & Wetting Agents

• Foam Control Additives

• Slip/Rub Materials

• Others

Global Ink Additives Market, By Technology

• Solvent-Based

• Water-Based

Global Ink Additives Market, By Process

• Lithographic

• Gravure

• Flexographic

• Digital

Global Ink Additives Market, By Application

• Packaging

• Publishing

• Commercial Printing

Global Ink Additives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Ink Additives Market

• ALTANA AG

• BASF SE

• Dow Corning

• Elementis Plc

• Evonik Industries

• Harima Chemicals Group

• Shamrock Technologies

• Munzing Chemie Gmbh

• Solvay S.A.

• Lubrizol

• Keim Additec Surface Gmbh

• Allnex

• Croda International Plc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Dorf Ketal

• Polyone Corporation

• Clariant

• Martínez Ayala

• Siltech

• Uniqchem

• Venator

• Raybo Chemical Company

• the International Group, Inc

• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

• Patcham

Global Ink Additives Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33471

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com