Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Adhesive Type, Substrate Type, and Region.

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market was valued at US$ 429.5Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 689.6Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during a forecast period.

The global anaerobic adhesives and sealants market are fast from the ability of anaerobic adhesives and sealants for fastening, adhesion, sealing, or curing of two metals. Anaerobic adhesives and sealants act on contact with metal ions, from metal surfaces of joints or threads. Other benefits of anaerobic adhesives and sealants include their ability to seal securely at room temperature and are easy to handle.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Anaerobic adhesives and sealants are environment-friendly and are not toxic to human health. They provide good resistance to high strength and high infection against a shear load. Some adhesives and sealants like thread locker prevent corrosion or loosening of the fastener. In adding, some adhesives and sealants display properties of controlled torque to remove the assembly and to maintain proper clamping force.

Based on the product segment, the thread sealants product segment of the global anaerobic adhesives market are estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Thread sealant adhesives provide exceptional bonding strength to metals. Thread sealant adhesives exhibit properties like high heat resistance, chemical resistance, high performance on passive metals without activator, and instant low-pressure seal.

On the basis of end-user industry segment, the electrical & electronics end-use industry segment of the global anaerobic adhesives market is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Anaerobic adhesives are used for bonding, potting, low-pressure molding, and sealing & encapsulating critical components like connectors, splice assemblies, and cable closures.In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growing industrialization is driving the growth of this market in APAC countries like China and India. China is expected to lead the APAC global anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Anaerobic Adhesives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Anaerobic Adhesives Market.

Scope of Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market, by Adhesive Type

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Butyl

• Others

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market, by Substrate Type

• Plastic

• Metal

• Rubber

• Others

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Packaging

• Others

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market

• 3M Company

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• TESA SE

• Johnson & Johnson

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Medline Industries, Inc

• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Scapa Group PLC

• Teraoka Seisakusho Co Ltd

• Asian Paints Lmited

• Shurtape Technologies LLC

• A.B.E. Construction Chemicals (Pty) Ltd.

• Tapespec

• Heskins Ltd

• Gebrüder Jaeger GmbH

• Advance Tapes International Ltd

• Dukal Corporation

• Isoltema Spa

• Metalnastri S.R.L

• Chowgule Construction Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Shanghai Richeng Electronic Co., Ltd.

• BTM

• TejasCobert

