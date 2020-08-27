Global Hydrogel Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Raw Material Type, Composition, Application, Form, and Region.

Global Hydrogel Market was valued at US$ 11.26 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 18.24 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.21 % during a forecast period.



The hydrogel is utilized in wound care dressings for debriding necrotic tissues and cleansing of wounds. They are also utilized during the cure and treatment of partial or severe wounds, burns, necrotic wounds, and autolytic debridement. This is accredited to the increasing implementation of hydrogel products for a variety of applications thus increasing the demand for the hydrogel market. The benefits of hydrogel over traditional/conventional substitutes, increasing product based R&D activities by the main market players, and growing request for hydrogel-based products in the up-coming countries are propelling the growth of the global hydrogel market. Hydrogel products are tested to show several advantages like enhanced water retention capability, preservation of stored components and controlled release. These major aspects have fostered their usage as an ideal material for manufacturing of health and hygiene products such as diapers soft contact lenses, injury care products, and drug delivery patches. These products are extensively used by consumers, which would ultimately propel the request for the global hydrogel market in the coming future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on application segment, the agriculture segment of the global hydrogel market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from during forecast period as the use of hydrogels helps prevent soil erosion and enhances crop yield.

On the basis of composition segment, the polyacrylate segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the polyacrylate segment can be attributed to its superior properties, like high water retention ability and flexibility.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The growth of hydrogel market in emerging countries like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa can be attributed to the growth in consumption of hygiene products and rise in the production of commercial hydrogel contact lenses.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Hydrogel Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in hydrogel market.

Scope of Global Hydrogel Market

Global Hydrogel Market, by Raw Material Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

• Hybrid

Global Hydrogel Market, by Composition

• Polyacrylate

• Polyacrylamide

• Silicon

• Others

Global Hydrogel Market, by Application

• Wound Care

• Contact Lens

• Drug Delivery

• Agriculture

• Personal Care & Hygiene

• Others

Global Hydrogel Market, by Form

• Amorphous

• Crystalline

• Semi-crystalline

Global Hydrogel Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Hydrogel Market

• Cardinal Health

• Smith & Nephew

• 3M

• Johnson & Johnson

• Coloplast

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Derma Sciences

• Medtronic

• Royal DSM

• DOW Corning

• Momentive Performance Materials

• Paul Hartmann

• Bsn Medical

• Gentell

• Molnlycke Health Care

• Mpm Medical

• Hollister

• Conva Tec

• Ocular Therapeutix

• Medline Industries

• Ashland

• Evonik Industries

• Cosmo Bio

• Alliqua Biomedical

• Procyon Corporation

