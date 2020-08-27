Global Ion Exchange Resins Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Ion Exchange Resins market was valued at US$ 1.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.89 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.89 % during a forecast period.

Furthermore, growing need for innovations in the global ion exchange resins market in order to be capable of serving applications in a better way. Constant optimization of collection is another vital factor so as to remain competitive in the global ion exchange resins market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on end-use industry segment, the electrical & electronics segment is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period. Ion exchange resins are receiving considerable attention as the industry needs ultrapure water to prevent the contamination of products during manufacture which would otherwise lead to low yield of electronic devices. In addition, factors like price erosion higher per capita income and increasing consumer demand for smartphones, tablets, and wearable electronics are also projected to drive the industry and subsequently the consumption of ultrapure water. The R&D departments of manufacturing businesses are carrying out research to widen the application areas of ion exchange resins.

On the basis of type segment, the cationic resins segment is estimated to lead the ion exchange resins market during the forecast period. Cationic resins are product resins, extensively used for water softening and demineralization applications in many end-use industries, like nuclear, water & wastewater treatment, and chemical & petrochemical, which is leading to the high development of the ion exchange resins market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period. This is majorly because of the growing demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries including pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power. Additionally, the growing investments in United States pharmaceutical sector is projected to boost the demand for ion exchange resins in the coming years which in turn is likely to boost the market growth.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Ion Exchange Resins Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Ion Exchange Resins Market.

Scope of Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Type

• Cationic Resins

• Anionic Resins

• Others

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by End-Use Industry

• Power

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Mining

• Others

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

• Dowdupont

• Lanxess

• Purolite

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Thermax

• Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

• Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.

• Novasep Holding

• Samyang Corporation

• Resintech

• Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.

• Auchtel Products Limited

• Aldex Chemical Company Limited

• Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Eichrom Technologies Inc.

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Finex OY

• Hebi Juxing Resin Co., Ltd.

• Jacobi Carbons AB

• Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

• Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., Ltd.

• Ovivo

• Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

• Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

