Global Lithopone Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Application and Region.

Global Lithopone Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 3.1% during forecast period.

Increasing construction activities because of growing urbanization will propel paints and coatings demand which will further grow lithopone market size. The product because of its utilization in sealing and jointing compounds is widely used in the paints and coatings industry. Growing paints utilization for decorative purposes will boost industry growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The product aids to achieve high dry opacity in the pulp. It also helps to increase paper porosity. Increasing paper bags demand owing to plastic carry bags’ harmful environmental impact will propel paper production which will boost the market growth. However, there are several ill-effects to extend the exposure of lithopone products. They cause skin and eye irritation if showing for a longer duration.

A leather segment is one of the most widely traded commodities across the world. The leather industry is mainly driven by the growing consumption of leather for footwear, interior design industries, and furniture. Because of the sufficient availability of raw material along with a huge population of cattle, India has emerged as one of the lucrative business destinations for leather trade globally. Such as, recently, it had been announced that the Punjab state government has been hoping to sign multiple agreements with French companies about many sectors, including the leather industry. The substantial growth in the synthetic leather market will have a prominent impact on lithopone market share.

The Asia Pacific holds the largest share and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific led by South Korea, Australia, India, and Japan lithopone market may witness strong gains over XX% by 2026. The product helps to improve color retention so, has applications in the paints & coatings industry. Growing investments in paint and coating industry for new product developments will boost the market growth. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share approximately XX% in 2018. Following China, Europe is the second-largest intake place with the consumption market share of XX%.

Major players in the lithopone market are focusing on itanium dioxide and lithopone’s combination helps to decrease lacing and expands mechanical properties in the plastic industry. The product helps in reducing overall system costs. Lithopone overcomes the limits of lead carbonate of poor weathering and high toxicity.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Lithopone Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Lithopone Market.

Scope of the Global Lithopone Market

Global Lithopone Market, by Product Type

• Lithopone 28%

• Lithopone 30%

o Coated

o Uncoated

• Lithopone 60%

Global Lithopone Market, by Application

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Printing Inks

• Paper & Pulp

• Rubber

• Leather

• Linoleum Flooring

Global Lithopone Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Lithopone Market

• VB Technochemicals SA

• Kremer Pigments

• ANHUI UNION TITANIUM ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

• Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Venator Materials PLC

• American Elements

• Heera Chemicals

• Zhengzhou Vidar Water Industrial Co.Ltd

• Titanos

• DowDuPont, Inc.

• Xiangtan Red Swallow

• Paris Horses

• Shanghai Yuejiang

• Langfang Hengze

• Loman Chemical

• Hebei Yuhuan

• Xiangtan Swallow

• Union Titanium

