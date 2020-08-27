Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Source, End-use and Region.

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market was valued US$ 12.39 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 25.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.61 % during a forecast period.

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market: Overview

Produced water can be defined as the concentrated and complex mixture of organic and inorganic compounds produced sufficiently while the production of the oil & gas from the reservoir. The amount of the produced water from the wells various exponentially for the predictable sources of energy like oil and inversely for the unconventional source of energy like coal bead methane gas during the lifetime of the well. This water needs to be treated in order to be likely or to be recycled for the injection purposes. Many technologies are present for this treatment like membrane filtration technology, thermal technologies etc. which increase the demand for produced water treatment system.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The main factors are driving the growth of this market include the energy sector and increasing strictness of environmental policies. Produced water volumes are predictable to spike up to nearly 340 billion containers by 2020 end, up from over 202 billion containers generated in 2017. After disposal of 70% of these containers, the remaining were re-injected into off-shore oil fields. This has been a key supporter of the generation of growing volumes of produced water in 2017. Moreover, growing oil-to-produced water ratio is also expected to sustain the demand for efficient produced water treatment systems. In addition, rising unconventional production levels of the oil and gas industry will remain as important factor for driving the demand of produced water treatment system.

On the other hand, the government policies have changed to decrease the investments in the existing technologies and increase the efforts against the advanced technologies to increase the demand of produced water treatment system market during the forecast period.

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of technology segment, the global produced water treatment market is segmented into three key segments viz. primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment systems. In 2017, secondary treatment systems segment listed as the largest revenue share of 38%. However, this segment is expected to witness less growth during the forecast period of produced water treatment system and tertiary treatment system segment will rise at the fastest CAGR (XX %) during the forecast period.

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The North American region remains as the major market for Produced water treatment system. The newly shale gas developments in the U.S. have pushed the activities of the survey in the region to increase the market share of produced water treatment. The Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets remain the key development area owing to growing awareness and shortage of fresh water in countries like China and India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Produced Water Treatment Systems market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Produced Water Treatment Systems market.

Scope of Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market, by Technology

• Primary

• Secondary

• Tertiary

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market, by Source

• Crude oil

• Natural Gas

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market, by End-Use

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market

• Siemens AG

• Aker Solutions

• FMC Technologies, Inc.

• Alderley plc, Veolia

• Frames Group

• CETCO Energy Services

• Aquatech International

• Eco-Tec, Schlumberger Limited

• Ovivo, ThermoEnergy Corporation

• Global Water Engineering

• Ecosphere Technologies, Inc.

• Miox Corporation.

