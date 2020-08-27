Global Textile Chemical Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Fiber, by Product, by Application, by Region

Global Textile Chemical Market was sized US$25.69 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast Period.



Global Textile Chemical Market by FiberGlobal Textile Chemical market is segmented by fiber, by product, application and by region. In terms of fiber, Natural and Synthetic fibers. Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents and Others are the product segment of the textile chemical market. Fertilizers, Industrial application, Food Additive, Pharmaceutical and Others are application segment of Textile Chemical market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Textile chemicals include a vast line of products ranging from highly specialized chemicals, such as flame-retardants, pH regulators to relatively simple commodity chemicals, like bleaches. They are an integral part of various commercial and industrial sectors, where any sort of fabric is used in operation.

Based on Fiber, Synthetic fiber is estimated to lead the overall textile chemicals market in 2017. The large share of synthetic fiber is due to their wide usage in different applications, better performance, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, synthetic fibers are more durable than natural fibers and can easily pick up dyes.

The apparel segment was estimated to be the largest consumer of textile chemicals in 2017. The large market share of this segment is due to the extensive use of textile chemicals in outerwear and sportswear. Apparel production is a springboard for national development. It is expected to remain the single-largest and fastest-growing market for coming years.

In terms of consumption in 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 45% of the market followed by North America and Europe. The high consumption of textile chemicals in the region is attributed to rapid industrialization, improving economic conditions, supportive government policies, availability of cheap labour, and increasing exports. In addition, growing population, per capita income, and changing lifestyle in the region are driving the textile industry, which in turn, support the textile chemicals market.

BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, and Sumitomo Chemicals Co Ltd, Kiri Industries Limited, Kemira, Omnova Solutions Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries, Archroma, Tanatex Chemicals DowDuPont, DyStar Group, Wacker Chemie AG, Rudolf Group Bozzetto Group are key players included in the textile chemical market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Textile Chemical Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Textile Chemical Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Textile Chemical Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Textile Chemical Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Textile Chemical Market:

Global Textile Chemical Market by Product:

• Coating & Sizing Chemicals

• Colorants & Auxiliaries

• Finishing Agents

• Surfactant

• Desizing Agents

• Others

Global Textile Chemical Market by Application:

• Fertilizers

• Industrial application

• Food Additive

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Global Textile Chemical Market by Fiber:

• Natural Fiber

• Synthetic Fiber

Global Textile Chemical Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Player Analyzed in the Textile Chemical Market Report:

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Dow Chemical Company

• Huntsman International LLC

• Sumitomo Chemicals Co Ltd

• Kiri Industries Limited

• Kemira

• Omnova Solutions Lubrizol Corporation

• Evonik Industries

• Archrom

• Tanatex Chemicals

• DowDuPont

• DyStar Group

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Rudolf Group Bozzetto Group

