Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Application and by Geography

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is expected to reach USD 77.75 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Geography Government initiatives to improve sanitation is the major factor driving the global market. Rising rapid urbanization and increased disposable income will boost the ceramic sanitary ware market. Improved standard of living in the urban regions is also boosting the market. Slow growth in the residential real estate sector may hinder the ceramic sanitary ware market growth.

Wash basins, toilet sinks/water closets, cisterns, urinals and others are type segment of ceramic sanitary ware market. Toilet sinks/water closets holds major share owing to government initiatives to improve sanitation and hygiene in emerging countries for different types of sanitary ware products.

Based on technology, ceramic sanitary ware market has been segmented into slip casting, tape casting, pressure casting and isostatic casting. Slip casting is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial segment is leading the market among application segment.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period. This is due to large infrastructural developments in the Asia Pacific region that is further contribute to the rising demand for ceramic sanitary ware products in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report:

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Type:

• Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

• Wash Basins

• Cisterns

• Urinals

• Others

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology:

• Slip Casting

• Tape Casting

• Pressure Casting

• Isostatic Casting

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:

• Roca Group (Spain)

• Toto Inc. (Japan)

• LIXIL Corporation (Japan)

• Geberit Group (Switzerland)

• Rak Ceramics (UAE)

• HSIL (India)

• Duravit AG (Germany)

• Villeroy & Boch (Germany)

• Ideal Standard International S.A. (Luxembourg)

• Duratex S.A. (Brazil)

