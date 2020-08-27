Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Product, Application and Region.

Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2287.3 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Rising consumer preference for natural ingredients and process sustainability in personal care, food, and other sectors and increasing consumer awareness towards bio-based products are expected to boost these products demand in the near future. This is anticipated to attract a few new players during the forecast period. Palm methyl ester derivatives are essentially oleochemicals, leading to greater global demand driven by sustainability along with environmental and health concerns. In the past few years, the industry has witnessed increasing investments in R&D activities for the development of biodegradable products, which can substitute the petroleum-based ones. This, in turn, has led to increased dependence on these specialty chemicals.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, some of the major application sectors of the products include homecare, personal care, and cosmetic products. Growing demand for CPO and PKO derived products from a wide range of sectors including personal care, home care, and food along with other industrial products such as adhesives, lubricants, paints, coatings, and inks is expected to influence product demand over the forecast period.

Based on the product, methyl oleate held the largest revenue share in 2018. This is because of high-volume demand in applications such as industrial chemicals, personal care products and cosmetics, and soaps and detergents. Furthermore, The increasing use of the product as solvents in industrial cleaners, as surfactants in personal care products, as solvents & defamers in the production of inks and coatings and as a lubricant for metal cleaning & precision metal cleaning are expected to be the major factors driving the oleate demand over the forecast period. The growing demand for methyl oleate is expected to rise the market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific was closely followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific is the largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, and in 2016 the production market shares are nearly 65% and continue during the forecast period. Europe is the second largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 20% in 2016. Moreover, Asia Pacific experiences yet another vital advantage of uninterrupted supply and availability of low-cost raw materials. The majority of the global palm is refined in the Asia Pacific region, mainly in Malaysia and Indonesia. Hence, the majority of the industry players are concentrated in this region and export mainly to the North American and European regions.

The report gives the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market. The Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market 2019-2026 has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis. The report ensures the market size and its growth forecasts over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key Players operating in the Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market.

Scope of Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market:

Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, By Type:

• Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

• Palm Kernel Oil (PKO)

Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, By Product:

• Methyl Caprylate

• Methyl Laurate

• Methyl Myristate

• Methyl Palmitate

• Methyl Stearate

• Methyl Oleate

• Methyl Linoleate

Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, By Application:

• Soaps and Detergents

• Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

• Food and Beverages

• Lubricants and Additives

• Solvents

• Others

Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Musim Mas Group

• KLK OLEO

• IOI Corporation Berhad

• VVF LLC

• Emery Oleochemicals Group

• Carotino Group

• Vantage Specialty Ingredients Inc.

• Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co. Ltd.

• Haiyan Fine Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• PMC Biogenix Inc.

• Peter Cremer North America L.P.

• Timur OleoChemicals

• Shanghai Qianwei Oil Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

• Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

• Kao Corporation

• CREMER

• Wilmar

• Jingu Group

