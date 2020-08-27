Global Foam Tape Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Resin Type, Technology, Foam Type, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Foam Tape Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.83% during forecast period.

Foam tapes, also known as the attachment tapes, are polymeric substances that contain adhesives on both sides. Foam tapes are mainly used for bonding, acoustic, selling, and vibrating dampening applications. The global foam tape industry is growing steadily over the recent decades. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing usage of acrylic foam tapes in variety of booming industries, like aerospace, building and construction, automotive, electronics and others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Advancement in foam tape manufacturing technologies, including solvent-based, water-based and hot-melt-based processes is another major factor driver the growth of Global Foam Tape Market.

Meanwhile, several foam tape market trends are also estimated to have a positive impact on this market over the next five years. The implementation of silicone resin-based foam tapes is anticipated to grow much faster during the forecast period, as silicon resin-based foam tapes offer superior service life, excellent conformability and flexibility. The leading vendors are also constantly innovating and investing in R&D to launch new and environment-friendly products.

There are already different product types available like acrylic foam tape, polyurethane foam tape, and polyester foam tape. The higher product diversification is expected to better suit the demand from end-users across the global.

On the basis of end-use industry, the paper & printing industry is estimated to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. As foam tapes are extensively used during the production of paper. Foam tape provides continuity in the running of the paper machines, calendars, coaters and sheeters, which help in certain integral tasks during the production process of paper, like splicing, reel closing, and core start. The request for foam tapes in the paper & printing industry mainly comes from the retail and digital printing segments.

Based on technology segment, the hot-melt-based segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The hot-melt-based technology provides the advantage of high strength and immediate bond, which makes hot-melt-based foam tapes ideal for a variety of applications in the building & construction, automotive, paper & printing, and electrical & electronics industries. The benefits of using hot-melt technology include excellent adhesion, quick set, ease of use, and fast processing.

In terms of region, APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for foam tapes from the automotive, building & construction, paper & printing, and electrical & electronics industries from the countries like India, South Korea, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia is estimated to drive the foam tape market in the region.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative visions, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global foam tape market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global foam tape market.

Scope of the Global Foam Tape Market

Global Foam Tape Market, By Resin Type

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Silicone

• Other Resin Types

Global Foam Tape Market, By Technology

• Solvent-Based Foam Tape

• Water-Based Foam Tape

• Hot-Melt-Based Foam Tape

Global Foam Tape Market, By Foam Type

• Pe-Backed Foam Tape

• Pu-Backed Foam Tape

• Acrylic-Backed Foam Tape

• Others

Global Foam Tape Market, By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Paper & Printing

• Others

Global Foam Tape Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Foam Tape Market

• 3M Company

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Tesa Se

• Lintec Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

• Scapa Group PLC

• Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

• 3F

• Halco

• Mactac, LLC

• Adchem Corporation

• CCT Tapes

• Tape-Rite Co. Inc.

• Ajit Industries

• Adere

• Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd

• Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co.

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

• A-Spe

• AVX.

