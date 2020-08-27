Global Glufosinate Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Crop Type, by Foam, by Application, by Region

Global Glufosinate Market was sized US$1.61 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast Period.



Global Glufosinate market is segmented by Crop type, by foam, application and by region. In terms of crop type, Genetically Modified Crops, Conventional Crops. Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation are the foam segment of the Glufosinate market. Agricultural, Non Agricultural are application segment of Glufosinate market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The Foam Glufosinate is a broad-spectrum herbicide produced by Streptomyces soil bacteria which is used to control important weeds named morning glories, yellow nutsedge and hemp sesbania. The Foam is applied to immature plants at early development stage for better results. Its usage is significantly safe when compared to other herbicides and can be used in combination with other herbicides.

Global Glufosinate Market by Application

Increasing use of genetically modified crops owning to its cost effective characteristic and weed controlling properties will boost glufosinate market demand. Herbicide tolerant crops occupy the largest planting area of bio-tech crops. Increase in area for cultivation of herbicide tolerant crops is expected to up surge Foam market growth.

The soluble (liquid) concentrate segment occupied more than half of the share in 2015 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Presence of amine (ammonium salt) or mineral salt in the molecules of formulation enables water solubility which makes it most preferred in the glufosinate industry.

The agricultural applications segment accounted for a larger share in the Glufosinate Market in terms of both, value and volume, in 2015. Glufosinate is used in no-tillage agriculture, which helps farmers in controlling grasses and broad-leaved weeds in a range of agricultural and horticultural crops.

In the year 2017, North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global demand for glufosinate and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the period under consideration. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 21.4%, followed by North America.

Bayer Crop Science, Lier Chemical Company Ltd., Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd., Hebei Veyong Bio-chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Ltd., Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Jiaruimi Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Hebei Bestar Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Seven continent Green Chemical Co., Ltd., Nufarm, Syngenta, the DOW Chemical, Zhejiang Yongnong Chemical,, United Phosphorus, Syngenta AG, Lier Chemical Company Ltd., Nufarm Limit, Bayer AG, Du Pont, Inner Mongolia Jiaruimi Fine Chemical Co. Ltd are key players included in the Glufosinate market.

